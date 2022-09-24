ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 Southbound In NW OKC

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G357O_0i8oxFmc00

Authorities responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

All southbound lanes of I-44 near Northwest 39th and Northwest 23rd Street have reopened following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP confirmed that a truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said EMSA was on the scene.

The extent of the injuries in the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

OHP: One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Parts of Interstate 35 were closed for several hours overnight in Cleveland County because of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a motorcyclist died in the crash on I-35 north of Indian Hills Road. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
news9.com

SE OKC Shooting Suspect Admits To Killing Driver In Stalled Vehicle

An enraged metro driver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint on Monday for the deadly shooting of another driver who was stalled in the roadway. Oklahoma City police said 35-year-old Jason Mercer left the scene after the shooting but went back...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents

A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

One person dead following crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Robert Chedester, was not injured. However, the passenger of the vehicle, a 16 year old male from Hinton, was pronounced dead at the...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
guthrienewspage.com

Driver ejected in suspected DUI head-on crash

Two people were sent to Oklahoma City hospitals Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to S. Broadway and W. Seward Road at 12:09 p.m. According to OHP troopers, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 49-year-old Mary C....
GUTHRIE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
okcfox.com

Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
KOCO

Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy