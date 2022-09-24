Read full article on original website
fightingfalcons.com
Soccer ties with West Virginia Wesleyan
Fairmont, W. Va, -- Fairmont State University soccer team hosted West Virginia Wesleyan for a MEC matchup on Sunday afternoon, where the teams would tie, 2-2. This moves the Falcons to 2-2-3 on the season. Offensively, Fairmont State had 13 shots total, with 5 being on goal. Kiera Kuzinski would...
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
fightingfalcons.com
Women's Tennis gets a Dominant Home Win
Fairmont, W. Va. -- Fairmont State shut outs Seton Hill for a 7-0 win on Homecoming Weekend. It was the first win of the season for the Tennis Team as they have just played in individual tournaments so far. In doubles they won by scores of 6-0, 6-1 and 6-3. In singles Maria Fonseca won by scores 6-0 and 6-4, Ainara Pastor won 6-2 and 6-2, Candela Sevilla won 6-1 and 6-1, Emme McKnight won 6-1 and 6-3, Elodie Buclin won 6-2 and 6-1 and Emily Harper wrapped things up with a 6-2 and 6-1 win. Your Falcons are back in action Home September 27th against California University of Pennsylvania. Action starts at 3:00 PM.
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
gobblercountry.com
Hokies vs. Mountaineers for the End of the First 3rd of 2022: the Good, the Bad, the Ugly
This might be better be subtitled the Mediocre, the Disappointing, and the Flat-Out-Awful, but we are keeping with the naming convention for consistency’s sake. Maybe someone with some consistency in this scheme of things would be a good happening? This article is normally a substitute for the picture essay (which will come when it’s sorted out) but Thursday evening games give some time to do the extra work, and there is something relevant to be said on this one.
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future
Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
voiceofmotown.com
OPINION: J.T. Daniels is the Best Leader WVU Has Had in Years
There are several qualities you look for when recruiting a signal-caller. Of course accuracy, precision, work ethic, and a good pocket presence are at the top of everyone’s list. Those are the obvious ones anyone with a functional brain, eyes, and football knowledge can see. However, the one, and honestly mostly important quality a good quarterback must need is leadership. If the most important player on the team isn’t someone the rest of the team can count on, then things will spiral out of control quickly.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks What He Likes About New Team
On Monday afternoon, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about his new look team for the first time. Huggins and his coaching staff bring in nine new players all from the transfer portal, junior college and high school. Huggins is optimistic about the offensive abilities...
West Virginia University children’s hospital set to open
MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — A new children’s hospital at West Virginia University is set to open in a matter of days. Officials held a ribbon cutting Saturday in Morgantown for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed, $215 million facility will open on Thursday. Plans to...
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Randolph County PRO named Rookie of the Year
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office houses one recipient of the 2022 Rookie Prevention Resource Officer of the Year.
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
WDTV
Progress being made on restoration of Carrollton Covered Bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews say they are making good progress on the restoration of the Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County. The bridge was badly damaged by a fire in August 2017. The blaze destroyed much of the outer covering of the bridge but left the basic structure mostly...
8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
WDTV
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
