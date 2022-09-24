We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to your arsenal of kitchen knives, you might notice that your collection is lacking when it comes to style points. After all, aesthetics tend to take a back seat to performance, since you use your trio of essential knives (your chef’s knife, paring knife, and bread knife) almost constantly. However, Made In, one of our favorite direct-to-consumer cookware companies, has discovered how to perfectly blend style and power when it comes to their blades. The brand regularly releases limited-edition knives that seriously wow us, such as the santoku knife made of extremely durable Ovangkol wood or the stunning Yanagi sushi knife, which is sharp enough to make precision cuts on delicate pieces of fish.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO