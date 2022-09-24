Read full article on original website
How the rise of mobile gaming is unlocking new opportunities for marketers
In view of privacy changes by Apple and Google, marketers can look to capitalize on players’ ad receptiveness within the gaming ecosystem, and also leverage on the ripple effect within sticky user communities. Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Candy Crush, Pokemon Go – you’ve definitely heard of, played or spent...
Bentley Systems and Genesys International Collaborate to Provide 3D Mapping Capabilities for Major Cities across India
EXTON, Pa., & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, and Genesys International, a pioneer in advanced mapping and geospatial content services, today announced that Genesys’ 3D City Digital Twin Solution for Urban India – the first city digital twin project launched by any Indian company – will be powered by OpenCities 365, Bentley’s infrastructure digital twin solution for cities and campuses. This massive mapping and surveying project has begun and will capture most of urban India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006072/en/ Digital Twin of G South Ward located in Worli, Mumbai, India. Image courtesy of Genesys International.
Malaysia’s BEYOND4 aims to build more profitable startups with its accelerator programs
BEYOND4, an intelligent multi-tier accelerator ecosystem based in Malaysia, aims to build more profitable startups with its accelerator programs, its top executive said. “We are here today to help you to achieve the dreams of being a successful startup funded by Cradle [Fund], supported by the ecosystem and in three years’ time to create probably not a unicorn…Unicorn is a very hyped-up word now, [but] profitable startup in the next few years,” BEYOND4 Chief Executive Officer S.T Rubaneswaran said at the MYStartup Pre-Accelerator Cohort 1 Demo Day.
