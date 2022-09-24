ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WIBW

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels racks up more honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels’ scorching hot start to the season is keeping is name in the national spotlight. For the third straight week, Daniels was named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List. The Manning...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KU football on outside looking in for Top 25

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a 4-0 start to the 2022 season, the Jayhawks missed out on a spot in AP Top 25 poll. Kansas just barely missed the Top 25 receiving 125 votes, putting them at 26th in the country. KU topped Duke Saturday afternoon, 35-27 after quarterback Jalon...
LAWRENCE, KS
SB Nation

AP Top 25 reaction: Rank Kansas, cowards

After a Week 4 that saw many of the bottom teams at the previous top-25 lose, there were expectations that newer teams would make their way into the top-25. Well, the new top-25 has been released and now it’s time for some reactions:. Voters fear Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn senior named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod senior goalkeeper Raegan Wells has been named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week after her performance in the Ichabods’ win over Rogers State and tie with Northeastern State University. Wells recorded 14 combined saves over the weekend. She made five saves in a...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Seaman boys soccer picks up second win Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vikings haven’t had the success they would like this season, but they got back on track against Turner Tuesday night, topping the Bears, 2-1. Seaman led 1-0 at the half, and Turner’s Jose Alvarez tied it up at one in the 57th minute. Jace Brake with two minutes left in regulation scored the game winning goal for the Vikings.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan House

Bernard Corrigan House, Kansas City (photo taken 1986).Photograph by Jack E. Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Bernard Corrigan House is located in the Country Club District of Kansas City Missouri at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house embraces the architectural design of the PrairieSchool style.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Overland Park ranks among top 10 best cities for those with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has ranked as the seventh friendliest city in the nation for those with disabilities. WalletHub.com - the personal-finance experts - says with National Disability Employment Awareness Month just around the corner and an average monthly Social Security disability payment of $1.231.80, it said it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kansascitymag.com

The Ultimate KC Quiche Now has Burnt Ends

André’s has been making quiche since 1955, and not originally by choice. “The concept that my grandparents came over here from Switzerland with was exclusively pastries and chocolates—1955 Kansas City was not ready for a shop that just did that,” says owner René Bollier. “They didn’t really understand what my grandfather was doing, what made it special, why it was so much more expensive.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Train, tractor collide just north of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Minor injuries have been reported after a train and a tractor were involved in an accident just north of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to an accident involving a train and tractor in the 1100 block of N 1900 Rd.
LAWRENCE, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS

Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
LEAWOOD, KS
WIBW

Salute Our Heroes: Couple serves Washburn students for 24 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Craig and Janene Freerksen started working with students here at Washburn University 24 years ago and they’re still going strong. “We had the privilege to come to Washburn in 1998,” he said. Through the years, Freerksen has seen a major transformation on the Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS

