WIBW
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels racks up more honors
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalon Daniels’ scorching hot start to the season is keeping is name in the national spotlight. For the third straight week, Daniels was named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List. The Manning...
WIBW
KU football on outside looking in for Top 25
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a 4-0 start to the 2022 season, the Jayhawks missed out on a spot in AP Top 25 poll. Kansas just barely missed the Top 25 receiving 125 votes, putting them at 26th in the country. KU topped Duke Saturday afternoon, 35-27 after quarterback Jalon...
SB Nation
AP Top 25 reaction: Rank Kansas, cowards
After a Week 4 that saw many of the bottom teams at the previous top-25 lose, there were expectations that newer teams would make their way into the top-25. Well, the new top-25 has been released and now it’s time for some reactions:. Voters fear Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks...
WIBW
Washburn senior named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod senior goalkeeper Raegan Wells has been named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week after her performance in the Ichabods’ win over Rogers State and tie with Northeastern State University. Wells recorded 14 combined saves over the weekend. She made five saves in a...
KCTV 5
K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.
WIBW
Seaman boys soccer picks up second win Tuesday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vikings haven’t had the success they would like this season, but they got back on track against Turner Tuesday night, topping the Bears, 2-1. Seaman led 1-0 at the half, and Turner’s Jose Alvarez tied it up at one in the 57th minute. Jace Brake with two minutes left in regulation scored the game winning goal for the Vikings.
WIBW
Two brothers from Jackson Heights working together to broadcast football games
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An idea that turned into gold, Kryndon and Kyson Proffitt are providing a service for everyone to enjoy. Kryndon is a junior while Kyson is a freshman at Jackson Heights. The brothers took it up a notch to livestream their football games at home and on...
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KCTV 5
Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in Overland Park
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Kansas City residents stand in solidarity with Iran following death...
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan House
Bernard Corrigan House, Kansas City (photo taken 1986).Photograph by Jack E. Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Bernard Corrigan House is located in the Country Club District of Kansas City Missouri at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house embraces the architectural design of the PrairieSchool style.
WIBW
Overland Park ranks among top 10 best cities for those with disabilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has ranked as the seventh friendliest city in the nation for those with disabilities. WalletHub.com - the personal-finance experts - says with National Disability Employment Awareness Month just around the corner and an average monthly Social Security disability payment of $1.231.80, it said it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities.
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
kansascitymag.com
The Ultimate KC Quiche Now has Burnt Ends
André’s has been making quiche since 1955, and not originally by choice. “The concept that my grandparents came over here from Switzerland with was exclusively pastries and chocolates—1955 Kansas City was not ready for a shop that just did that,” says owner René Bollier. “They didn’t really understand what my grandfather was doing, what made it special, why it was so much more expensive.”
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
This Is Missouri’s Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WIBW
Train, tractor collide just north of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Minor injuries have been reported after a train and a tractor were involved in an accident just north of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to an accident involving a train and tractor in the 1100 block of N 1900 Rd.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS
Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Couple serves Washburn students for 24 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Craig and Janene Freerksen started working with students here at Washburn University 24 years ago and they’re still going strong. “We had the privilege to come to Washburn in 1998,” he said. Through the years, Freerksen has seen a major transformation on the Washburn...
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
