Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a hepatic manifestation of metabolic syndrome (MetS), and the relationship between NAFLD and metabolic deterioration remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate dynamic changes in metabolically healthy phenotypes and to assess the impact of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) on the conversion from metabolically healthy (MH) to metabolically unhealthy (MU) phenotypes across body shape phenotypes and phenotypic change patterns. We defined body shape phenotypes using both the body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC) and defined metabolic health as individuals scoring"‰â‰¤"‰1 on the NCEP-ATP III criteria, excluding WC. A total of 12,910 Chinese participants who were MH at baseline were enrolled in 2013 and followed-up in 2019 or 2020. During a median follow-up of 6.9Â years, 27.0% (n"‰="‰3,486) of the MH individuals developed an MU phenotype. According to the multivariate Cox analyses, NAFLD was a significant predictor of conversion from the MH to MU phenotype, independent of potential confounders (HR: 1.12; 95% confidence interval: 1.02"“1.22). For the MH-normal weight group, the relative risk of NAFLD in phenotypic conversion was 1.21 (95% CI 1.03"“1.41, P"‰="‰0.017), which was relatively higher than that of MH-overweight/obesity group (HR: 1.14, 95% CI 1.02"“1.26, P"‰="‰0.013). Interestingly, the effect of NAFLD at baseline on MH deterioration was stronger in the "lean" phenotype group than in the "non-lean" phenotype group at baseline and in the "fluctuating non-lean" phenotype change pattern group than in the "stable non-lean" phenotype change pattern group during follow-up. In conclusion, lean NAFLD is not as benign as currently considered and requires more attention during metabolic status screening.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO