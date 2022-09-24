Read full article on original website
Related
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
Healthline
Fatty Liver Disease and Diabetes: What’s the Connection?
Living with diabetes can increase the risk of various complications, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this condition, excess fat builds up in the liver. Around. of people in the United States have NAFLD. But for adults who live with both obesity and type 2 diabetes, the estimates are...
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Farxiga Reduces Cardiovascular Deaths in People With Heart Failure
People who take the drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) for heart failure are less likely to die from cardiovascular causes, according to a new study — the largest to date — published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Farxiga was originally developed as glucose-lowering drug for type 2 diabetes,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Association between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and metabolically healthy deterioration across different body shape phenotypes at baseline and change patterns
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a hepatic manifestation of metabolic syndrome (MetS), and the relationship between NAFLD and metabolic deterioration remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate dynamic changes in metabolically healthy phenotypes and to assess the impact of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) on the conversion from metabolically healthy (MH) to metabolically unhealthy (MU) phenotypes across body shape phenotypes and phenotypic change patterns. We defined body shape phenotypes using both the body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC) and defined metabolic health as individuals scoring"‰â‰¤"‰1 on the NCEP-ATP III criteria, excluding WC. A total of 12,910 Chinese participants who were MH at baseline were enrolled in 2013 and followed-up in 2019 or 2020. During a median follow-up of 6.9Â years, 27.0% (n"‰="‰3,486) of the MH individuals developed an MU phenotype. According to the multivariate Cox analyses, NAFLD was a significant predictor of conversion from the MH to MU phenotype, independent of potential confounders (HR: 1.12; 95% confidence interval: 1.02"“1.22). For the MH-normal weight group, the relative risk of NAFLD in phenotypic conversion was 1.21 (95% CI 1.03"“1.41, P"‰="‰0.017), which was relatively higher than that of MH-overweight/obesity group (HR: 1.14, 95% CI 1.02"“1.26, P"‰="‰0.013). Interestingly, the effect of NAFLD at baseline on MH deterioration was stronger in the "lean" phenotype group than in the "non-lean" phenotype group at baseline and in the "fluctuating non-lean" phenotype change pattern group than in the "stable non-lean" phenotype change pattern group during follow-up. In conclusion, lean NAFLD is not as benign as currently considered and requires more attention during metabolic status screening.
archyworldys.com
A study quantifies the recommended blood sugar levels to prevent damage from diabetes
MADRID, 12 (EUROPA PRESS) A study from the University of Linköping (Sweden) has shown that the long-term blood sugar level (HbA1c) must be less than 53 mmol/mol (7%) to avoid diabetes-related damage, such as eye and kidney complications . The study has followed individuals for more than 30 years...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Ovarian Dermoid Cysts
Ovarian dermoid cysts (mature cystic teratomas) are usually asymptomatic. When symptoms do occur, they include pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and a mass that you or your healthcare provider can feel upon examination. Severe symptoms such as intense pain and fever may be caused by growing cysts or...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
MedPage Today
Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
How To Protect Your Eyes Against Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that occurs when high blood sugar levels from people with diabetes cause damage to blood vessels in the retina.
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
hcplive.com
Meta-Analysis Indicates SGLT2 Inhibitors Optimal for Heart Failure Treatment
SGLT2 inhibitors, ARNIs, and MRAs were associated with a significant decrease in hospital admission for heart failure. Consistent with guideline recommendations, a recent meta-analysis indicated that sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors were the optimal drug class for treatment of heart failure (HF) with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and HF with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF).
Nature.com
Lingering cardiac involvement in previously well people after mild COVID-19
Serial heart MRI scans conducted in previously well people with mild initial COVID-19 illness suggest that lingering cardiac symptoms may be explained, at least in part, by ongoing mild cardiac inflammation. The problem. Lingering cardiac symptoms, including exercise intolerance, tachycardia and chest pain, are increasingly recognized as post-acute COVID-19 sequelae1....
EverydayHealth.com
Early Research Reveals Key Player in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition in which excess fat builds up in the liver, affects nearly 1 in 4 Americans, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and incidence has more than doubled over the past 20 years. The more severe form of NAFLD, when fat buildup in the liver is more than 5 to 10 percent, is known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). With NASH on the rise, researchers are pushing to understand more about the factors that influence the disease.
Foods to Fight Constipation
The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
MedPage Today
'Unparalleled Times' in Hematology, but Workforce Issues Persist
In this exclusive video, Jane Winter, MD, of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago and the 2022 president of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), discusses the organization's priorities and some of the challenges facing the field of hematology. The following is a transcript of her remarks:. We...
Comments / 0