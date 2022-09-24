Read full article on original website
Eric Bischoff Discusses Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, More
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW:...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from September 26, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. Supposedly, the following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place:. Mustafa Ali defeated T-BAR Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa. Tell us your thoughts on these...
Ken Shamrock Reacts To Sign On RAW, SLAPJACK Resurfaces, MVP Praises NXT 2.0 Star
WWE Superstar MVP took to Twitter this week to give some high praise to WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Carmelo Hayes. He wrote,. “There’s a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn’t miss! #ballin”. Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK) took to...
PHOTO: Bianca Belair Suffers Busted Lip On WWE RAW, Bayley Reacts
Following last night’s episode of RAW, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter to share a photo of her busted lip after her match with IYO SKY. She wrote,. “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
Chelsea Green Discusses Her Surgery To Get Her Septum Put Back In Place
Chelsea Green was a recent guest on GAW TV to discuss her recent surgery to get her septum put back in place. Green had previously tweeted out a post-op photo from the surgery, which you can see below. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her...
WWE NXT Results for September 27, 2022
The September 27, 2022 edition of WWE NXT presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was recorded in advance on September 14, 2022. Here are the results of the episode, as detailed from SPOILERS of the tapings:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller.
Report: AEW Not Granting Talent Releases
An AEW wrestler reportedly informed the company that WWE representatives had approached them regarding a potential return, prompting AEW to email WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon, telling them “not to tamper” with their talent. Malakai Black has now denied claims that he asked to be released...
Monster’s Ball Match Set For Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich are slated to wrestle each other at next month’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York. They got to pick an opponent for each other ahead of time based on a Pick Your Poison stipulation. Grace survived her...
Bayley, Tay Melo, & Others React To Candice LeRae’s Return To WWE
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, picking up a win over Nikki A.S.H. Following LeRae’s return, Bayley, Tegan Nox, Johnny Gargano, and others took to Twitter to react. Bayley wrote, “Hi, @CandiceLeRae. We’ve been waiting for you. #WWERaw”...
Rocky Romero Foresees “Pretty Wild” Years Ahead For Pro Wrestling
Rocky Romero is back in the news today, as more snippets from his appearance on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish have come out. Yesterday, Romero detailed the reactions backstage to the departure of AJ Styles and The Good Brothers from NJPW, which was a seismic shift in the landscape.
Various News & Notes – WrestlePro Alaska Returning, NWA Powerrr Lineup, NJPW
WrestlePro Alaska will be making its return on October 1st in Anchorage, AK. You can check out the lineup for the show, which will air live on FITE.tv, below:. * WrestlePro Championship Match: Bobby Wayward vs. Scotty 2 Hotty. * Alaska Last Frontier Championship: Fallah Bahh (c) vs. Justin Corino.
Jake Roberts: Feud With Jerry Lawler Was In “Horrible Taste”
As WWE transitioned toward the Attitude Era in 1996, Jake “The Snake” Roberts once again found himself at the forefront of WWE programming. Only this time, the master of the DDT wasn’t the same soft-spoken, cerebral wrestler of old but a born-again Christian, making one last triumphant stand in the ring. One feud from those days, a storyline with Jerry “The King” Lawler left a rather sour taste in The Snake’s mouth, and recently he explained why.
Mick Foley Believes CM Punk’s AEW All Out Comments Were ‘Disastrous’ For Tony Khan
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on CM Punk’s comments during the post-AEW All Out media scrum, and why he believes it was “disastrous” for AEW President Tony Khan. You can check out some...
WWE RAW Ratings For 9/26/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,674,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,593,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The 18-49 demo was a 0.45 rating, the same as last week’s 0.45 rating. The first...
