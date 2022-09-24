ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

wkvi.com

Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart resident honored with street sign

On Monday, Sep. 26, the City of Elkhart honored longtime Elkhart resident Frank Vite with an honorary street sign at the corner of East Emerald St. and Cassopolis St. Frank worked in real estate, helped establish Junior Achievement in Elkhart, served on Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education, among many other accomplishments.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Common Council votes to adopt Kennedy Park Neighborhood Plan

The South Bend Common Council has voted unanimously to adopt the Kennedy Park Neighborhood Plan. After months of public engagement to gauge residents’ requests for the neighborhood, home repairs, affordable housing, street lighting and public space revitalization all came on top. Goals for the neighborhood include walkable streets, improved...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka High School hosting blood drive

Mishawaka High School is hosting a blood drive. They’re partnering with the American Red Cross for the community-wide drive. The drive is in honor of Ryan Hill, a college freshman diagnosed with the rare bone cancer, Ewing Sarcoma. Those interested in giving blood are asked to use the Red...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Medical Foundation seeking Type O blood donors

People who have Type O blood are being asked to donate as the amount of that blood is at a critically low level. The South Bend Medical Foundation reports an increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative. That, combined with a low donor turnout has resulted in a very low inventory.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw

Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
WARSAW, IN
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN
MLive

Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Patricia Boy brings attention to harmful effects of coal ash

State Representative Patricia Boy is bringing attention to the harmful effects of coal ash on Michigan City’s water supply. She released a statement emphasizing the risks that could soon turn critical for residents. She said, “After 73 years, the seawall we have protecting the city from the generating station...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Mill Creek teen

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. MILL CREEK, Ind. — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a teen from Mill Creek, Indiana. A Statewide Silver Alert was issued today for 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt, who was last seen Thursday, September 22. At the time, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
MILL CREEK, IN

