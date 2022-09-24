Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart resident honored with street sign
On Monday, Sep. 26, the City of Elkhart honored longtime Elkhart resident Frank Vite with an honorary street sign at the corner of East Emerald St. and Cassopolis St. Frank worked in real estate, helped establish Junior Achievement in Elkhart, served on Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education, among many other accomplishments.
WNDU
Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!. Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Common Council votes to adopt Kennedy Park Neighborhood Plan
The South Bend Common Council has voted unanimously to adopt the Kennedy Park Neighborhood Plan. After months of public engagement to gauge residents’ requests for the neighborhood, home repairs, affordable housing, street lighting and public space revitalization all came on top. Goals for the neighborhood include walkable streets, improved...
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka High School hosting blood drive
Mishawaka High School is hosting a blood drive. They’re partnering with the American Red Cross for the community-wide drive. The drive is in honor of Ryan Hill, a college freshman diagnosed with the rare bone cancer, Ewing Sarcoma. Those interested in giving blood are asked to use the Red...
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Medical Foundation seeking Type O blood donors
People who have Type O blood are being asked to donate as the amount of that blood is at a critically low level. The South Bend Medical Foundation reports an increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative. That, combined with a low donor turnout has resulted in a very low inventory.
Times-Union Newspaper
Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw
Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local teachers named 2 of top 3 finalists for 2023’s Indiana Teacher of the Year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two area teachers have been named as finalists for Indiana’s Teacher of the Year program for their roles in making a difference in the lives of Hoosier students. Jason Beer, an English teacher from Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, a...
rvbusiness.com
Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype
New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Mobile Coffee Truck Deadlift Coffee Co. Opens Brick and Mortar in Three Rivers
I could really go for a cup of coffee right now! As one local Three Rivers business has shuttered their doors, another just celebrated their soft opening. Formerly a mobile-only operation, southwest Michigan's Deadlift Coffee Company has just opened their first brick and mortar location at 15815 Hoffman Road in Three Rivers.
Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
abc57.com
Mishawaka High School hosting blood drive in honor of college student batting rare cancer
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka High School is hosting a community-wide blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday. The blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at the high school, located at 1202 Lincolnway E. in Mishawaka. The drive honors Ryan Hill, a college freshman who...
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
95.3 MNC
Patricia Boy brings attention to harmful effects of coal ash
State Representative Patricia Boy is bringing attention to the harmful effects of coal ash on Michigan City’s water supply. She released a statement emphasizing the risks that could soon turn critical for residents. She said, “After 73 years, the seawall we have protecting the city from the generating station...
WWMTCw
New interchange between US-31 and I-94 coming to Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — An interchange at US-31 and I-94 will soon make it easier to get around southwest Michigan. Berrien County officials believe this could have a major economic impact on the area. The above image is a look at the newly constructed roadway from Drone 22.
Silver Alert canceled for Mill Creek teen
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. MILL CREEK, Ind. — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a teen from Mill Creek, Indiana. A Statewide Silver Alert was issued today for 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt, who was last seen Thursday, September 22. At the time, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
abc57.com
2022 Best. Wednesday. Ever. takes place on South Bend's west side September 28
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 2022 Best. Wednesday Ever. will take place on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. on South Bend's west side. The event is part of the city's Best. Week. Ever. celebration running throughout the week. From 4 to 8 p.m., a number of activities, including inflatables, vendors,...
