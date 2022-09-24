ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

12-Year-Old Girl Missing From South Haven

12-year-old Natalie Joy Lenz has been reported missing to South Haven Police. She reportedly left her home in South Haven late at night Sept. 24, 2022 or in the early morning hours on Sept. 25. She has not been home since. Natalie is described as 5’3” tall, approximately 200 pounds,...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
98.7 WFGR

At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now

September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Columbia Township, MI
State
Indiana State
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
98.7 WFGR

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Silent Observer#Audi#Wagner Drive
98.7 WFGR

Walk to End Alzheimer’s At Binder Park Zoo This Saturday

On Saturday, October 1st, the Alzheimer's Association is hosting their Walk to End Alzheimer's in Calhoun County. The walk will be held at Binder Park Zoo's Walnut Pavilion with the registration starting at 8:00 AM. Phil Earnshaw, the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter Development Manager told Fox 17 that,. "We are...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022

It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
98.7 WFGR

Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown

The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
98.7 WFGR

Douglas ‘Adult’ Halloween Parade Is One Of The Biggest In The Country

Halloween is just around the corner, and one West Michigan community is home to one of the biggest 'Adult' Halloween Parades in the country. The Adult Halloween parade is hosted in Downtown Douglas annually and draws thousands of spectators to the resort area of Saugatuck/Douglas. The free-wheeling nature of the community and its residents are on full display, and the organizers make it clear that this parade is for the grown-ups:
DOUGLAS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy