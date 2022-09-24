Read full article on original website
12-Year-Old Girl Missing From South Haven
12-year-old Natalie Joy Lenz has been reported missing to South Haven Police. She reportedly left her home in South Haven late at night Sept. 24, 2022 or in the early morning hours on Sept. 25. She has not been home since. Natalie is described as 5’3” tall, approximately 200 pounds,...
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now
September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
Share the Warmth this Fall By Donating Winter Gear To West Michigan families
As the colder fall and winter months approach, you might be pulling out that heavy winter coat or figuring out where exactly you put your children's winter gear. Unfortunately, not many people have the luxury that we have been blessed with. Being able to afford the proper winter gear for themselves and their family.
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s At Binder Park Zoo This Saturday
On Saturday, October 1st, the Alzheimer's Association is hosting their Walk to End Alzheimer's in Calhoun County. The walk will be held at Binder Park Zoo's Walnut Pavilion with the registration starting at 8:00 AM. Phil Earnshaw, the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter Development Manager told Fox 17 that,. "We are...
Is There Really a Narcan Vending Machine in Grand Rapids?
Opioid overdose is a community health epidemic – both prescription medications and heroin, and it's here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan just as much as it is across the country. Obviously, we all wish this weren't the case, but what happens when someone does overdose. You can call...
Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022
It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
Candlelight Halloween Concert Coming To Grand Rapids Fountain Street Church
A Halloween concert event that has performed in over 90 cities across the world will be heading to Grand Rapids this October. The Candlelight experience is set to hit Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids for two shows on Saturday, October 29th. There are two shows scheduled for 6p & 8:30p.
Great Concerts and Events Come to West Michigan in October
No matter what your musical tastes are, there is something for everyone in October -- from Rock, to Country, to Folk Music, to Tributes. There are also comedy shows to check out and even some events for the kids. Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 9 pm - Four Winds Casino,...
Enter At Your Own Risk: Check These 5 Haunted Houses in West Michigan
Enter at your own risk... Haunted houses are one of my favorite in-person experiences of Halloween. The act of being scared while walking through scary houses or mazes with friends and/or family sounds like a spooktacular time. If you are as unique as I am, check out these haunted attractions...
Grand Rapids Santa Parade Gets New Name & Updated Date For 2022
More changes have been announced for the Grand Rapids Santa Parade presented by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The Grand Rapids Junior Chamberback in July originally announced a 'Save The Date' For December 3rd. In August, the date for the parade was updated, and the Santa Parade for Grand Rapids...
Grand Rapids Church Needs Your Help With Diaper Donations
One in three American families struggles to pay for the some of the basic needs of their infant, including their need for diapers. Because while food stamps and assistance covers a lot of things in Michigan, diapers are not on that list despite being a necessity for parents. While everyone...
Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown
The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
Do You Remember These Popular Bars That Were On Ionia Ave?
I moved to Grand Rapids when I was 21 and after meeting friends through different sports leagues I ended up spending many Friday and Saturday nights downtown at bars on Ionia Ave. Fast forward to the present day, I'm now married to my wife Lindsey for the past seven years...
Cool West Michigan Lightning Show Visible from 60 Miles Away
If you were out driving around on Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at about 9 pm, you probably saw an incredible light show from the thunderstorms that had passed through the West Michigan area. The storms moved through the Grand Rapids area a little earlier in the evening, however they...
Douglas ‘Adult’ Halloween Parade Is One Of The Biggest In The Country
Halloween is just around the corner, and one West Michigan community is home to one of the biggest 'Adult' Halloween Parades in the country. The Adult Halloween parade is hosted in Downtown Douglas annually and draws thousands of spectators to the resort area of Saugatuck/Douglas. The free-wheeling nature of the community and its residents are on full display, and the organizers make it clear that this parade is for the grown-ups:
