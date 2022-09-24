IBM Teams With 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Address Cybersecurity Talent Shortage

Read full article on original website
IBM adds 14 HBCUs to cybersecurity center program
IBM last week announced it’s expanding a program establishing cybersecurity training centers on the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities to another 14 schools. The expansion makes 20 HBCUs with which the computing giant has partnered with since the program launched in May with six colleges. The Cybersecurity...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Wins Significant Legal Victory in Racial Discrimination-Based Lawsuit Against McDonald’s Corporation in U.S. Federal Court
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) divisions Entertainment Studios Networks, Inc. (“Entertainment Studios”) and Weather Group, LLC (“Weather Group”) won a significant legal victory in federal court on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The AMG lawsuit initially filed on May 20, 2021 against McDonald’s Corporation (“McDonald’s”)...
HBCU Tennessee State University’s Freshman Class Features More Black Students Than The Entire Minority Population Of Some Universities
Tennessee State University is expecting more than 3,000 incoming freshmen to the university, making it one of the largest freshman classes in HBCU history. Yahoo News reports in addition to the freshmen, the HBCU is also welcoming about 400 transfer students and more than 1,000 post-graduate students that have registered for the 2022-’23 academic year.
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists
BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
Michigan business drops college degree job requirement — it’s not alone
Kaitlyn Ziehm had no art background, no printing experience, and no graphic design degree. But she recently became a project manager for Pontiac commercial printer Company Folders, Inc. “You would think that you would need some sort of education or at least extensive experience beforehand, but that’s not necessarily the...
Essence
Black Woman-Owned Fintech Companies Poised To Narrow The Gender-Racial Wealth Gap
The financial tech industry is notoriously crowded with White founders. These Black women, however, are changing the face of the space one venture at a time. Conversations around fintech diversity usually focus on gender, which is important. But that type diversity of usually centers “white women.”. This can leave...
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005491/en/ Jacki Vause, CEO and Founder of Dimoso joins ME Ventures advisory board. (Photo: Business Wire)
UC Berkeley Inclusive Data Program Inspires Learners From 30 Countries With the Power of Data & Analytics Using the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform
LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- A 4-year public / private partnership between UC Berkeley Haas School of Business – Fisher Center for Business Analytics’ Program Director, Gauthier Vasseur, and Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, today celebrated the milestone of teaching more than 2,000 learners in 30 countries. The Fisher Center’s Alliance for Inclusive AI (AIAI) program provides data & analytics workshops to improve inclusivity and accessibility to analytics. The Step Into Data program uses a combination of in-person and remote learning to reach people who are under-represented in AI, machine...
NIH Director's Blog
Changing and Evolving Relationships between Two- and Four-Year Colleges and Universities: They're Not Your Parents' Community Colleges Anymore
This paper describes a summit on Community Colleges in the Evolving STEM Education Landscape organized by a committee of the National Research Council (NRC) and the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) and held at the Carnegie Institution for Science on December 15, 2011. This summit followed a similar event organized by Dr. Jill Biden, spouse of the Vice President, and held at the White House in October 2010, which sought to bring national attention to the changing missions and purposes of community colleges in contemporary American society.1 The NRC/NAE event built on the White House summit, while focusing on the changing roles of community colleges in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. An in-depth summary of the summit was prepared by the NRC and NAE for publication in late Spring 2012 by the National Academies Press (
The Space Industry Needs Skilled Software Engineers, Network Engineers, and Coders
Building and operating space systems require additional considerations from IT professionals outside of the traditional IT knowledge base. Designing systems that will operate in space or supporting space operations require more considerations when compared to designing Earthbound systems. If you are an IT professional who is interested in the space...
Opinion: Well-Trained Teachers, Hands-on Lessons, Quality Tests: Fixing Science Education
Americans are skeptical of science. Public ambivalence has shown itself clearly in concerns over the safety and necessity of vaccines and in the dismissal of public health guidance designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. None of this is surprising, given the anemic state of science education in the U.S. Far too many young people […]
Black Tech Professionals Resolved to Overcome Recession and Economic Slowdown by Strengthening Community Networks
Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN), the largest community of Black tech and business professionals in North America, returns to in-person conferences in October 2022 with the launch of The BFUTR Global Tech Summit. The BFUTR Global Tech Summit, BPTN’s annual premier event supported by founding Title partner TD Bank,...
L’Oréal USA to Open New Jersey Research and Innovation Center
L’Oréal USA is opening a new Research and Innovation Center in Clark, New Jersey. In a statement released Tuesday, the company revealed its existing facilities in the area, which have been around for more than 60 years, are to be replaced by the $140 million, 250,000-square-foot center, which will strengthen L’Oréal’s scientific and technological research across hair, skin and makeup.
2nd Annual HBCU Entrepreneurship Conference Hosted by Bowie State Set For October
It began in 2021 and in one year the HBCU Entrepreneurship Conference has grown into one of Bowie State University’s (BSU) signature events attended by students, leaders from other HBCUs, foundation executives, entrepreneurs and others interested in furthering entrepreneurship and innovation. Hosted by the BSU Entrepreneurship Innovation Center (EIC),...
MedicalXpress
Wearable tech offers up-close look at infant development
It's not a riddle, but a list of attributes envisioned by Nancy McElwain, a professor of human development and family studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as she searched for a data collection tool compatible with her youngest research participants. McElwain's research focuses on attachment processes, or the relationships...
PNC Achieves MLT Black Equity at Work Certification
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE: PNC) announced that they have achieved the Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) Black Equity at Work Certification. PNC stepped forward as a launch employer in 2020 and is the first financial services institution to achieve certification. This milestone acknowledges PNC’s continued significant, beneficial progress toward diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Omnichannel Customer Experience Leader Cindy Davis Joins Airship’s Board of Directors
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Mobile app experience company Airship today announced the appointment of Cindy Davis to its Board of Directors. Davis brings decades of executive leadership experience driving stronger customer relationships through digital-first strategies for leading brands including Bed Bath & Beyond, L Brands, The Walt Disney Company, Walmart, Sam’s Club and more. Cindy is currently a board member of Destination Pet and serves on the Board of Trustees for William & Mary, Mason School of Business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005221/en/ Cindy Davis, a veteran executive leader of omnichannel customer experience for retail, hospitality and entertainment brands, joins Airship’s Board of Directors as an independent member. (Photo: Business Wire)
