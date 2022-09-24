Read full article on original website
20 Things to do in Atlanta for Couples at Night
There are a lot of amazing things to do in Atlanta for couples at night. With a hip food scene, lively arts, and culture, as well as multiple sports teams in Atlanta, it’s easy to plan a date night in this Georgia gem. You are reading: Things to do...
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
Heart to Hart: Kevin Hart Drops By Spelman College to Teach the Importance of Financial Fitness
Kevin Hart is no financial expert but he’s built an empire and is armed with the right tools, infused with passion to pass along gems about the importance of financial health to his brother and little sisters on college campuses. In partnership with JP Morgan Chase’s ‘Advancing Black Pathways’...
New kiosk offers safer solution for city’s ‘water boys’
ATLANTA — A group that advocates for young people in Atlanta has a new solution for the city’s so-called “water boys.”. The water boys refer to teens who sell water at intersections around the city. The group, Helping Empower Youth, just opened a water kiosk in downtown...
This Black Nurse With Type 1 Diabetes Promotes Health, Wellness, and Fearlessness With Butler’s Extreme Training
This businesswoman from the inner city of Chicago is overflowing with high energy and helping others do the same. Now settled in Metro Atlanta, Marquita Butler was forced to embrace change at the tender age of 17, all while managing Type 1 diabetes. Overcoming challenges is a constant in Butler’s story, according to The Higher South.
Atlanta's conservative Black leaders hold town hall meeting in effort to attract more Republican votes
ATLANTA — The November midterm elections are a little more than six weeks away, and on Saturday conservative Black leaders came together in Atlanta hoping to draw in more Republican votes. Employment was one of the big topics at the town hall with speakers saying many people are living...
Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett County police said...
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
Middle school teacher put on leave after video shows him choking student in class
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County middle school teacher has been put on leave after video showed him choking a student in the middle of class. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Salem Middle School where the incident unfolded. Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the teacher because there is an active investigation.
George Chidi Dishes On Alleged Gunna Nurse Drug Smuggling Scandal, Calls It The "Tip Of The Iceberg"
In early July, reports came out of Fulton County alleging that a nurse was caught attempting to smuggle drugs into jail for Gunna, and according to journalist George Chidi, that's just "the tip of the iceberg" of what's been going on with the YSL members who are due to remain behind bars until their January trial.
