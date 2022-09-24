ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

Comments / 530

BJK456
3d ago

Question, would this be considered racist, if they do not open housing to other people of other races. Isn't there a law that states you cannot discriminate against people of color, ethnic, or sexual orientation?

Reply(155)
101
P3__
3d ago

Amazing!! The bigots complain about those of us who don't do for themselves, now they're complaining about those who are doing for themselves. That's called living in a racist society. Good job brothers and sisters, proud of you.

Reply(40)
126
Richard Bane
2d ago

congratulations and I hope it works and is able to duplicated over and over again. I'm white but happy to see black success stories too.

Reply(4)
43
