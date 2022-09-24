Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, Sept 26: Marshfield, Columbus Catholic, Athens, Prentice and Tri-County #1-5
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, Sep 26.
onfocus.news
Cadott Volleyball Goes 3-1 on Saturday
Vs. Mellen – W 2-0 vs. Medford – W 2-0 "We battled all day. We found ourselves down a few times, however, really stayed composed and fought our way back to wins in the end," shared Cadott Head Coach Lynn Schreiner.
onfocus.news
Wausau West Swimmers Lap Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau West lapped Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Girls Swimming, 102-68. 200 medley relay – Lillie Sunby, Emily Heilman, Eva Jaroski, Emma Steinbach. 200 freestyle relay – Jaroski, Heilmann, Moran, Steinbach. 100 backstroke – Sunby. 100 breaststroke – Heilmann. 400 freestyle relay – Moran, Huggenvik, Sunby,...
onfocus.news
Marawood Playoff Ins Outs and Maybes
As we head into Week 7 of the WIAA Football Season it is time to take a look at the Football Playoff situation with three weeks left in the season. We will break these down conference by conference. In. Auburndale (7-0, 4-0 Marawood) Colby (6-0 4-0 Marawood) Out. None. Likely.
onfocus.news
Newman Catholic Football Clobbers Almond-Bancroft for Homecoming Win
Newman Catholic clobbered Almond-Bancroft for the the Cardinals' Homecoming Win. The Cardinals improved to 5-0 on the season.
onfocus.news
Athens Sweeps Wabeno-Laona
The Athens Bluejays defeated Wabeno-Laona in three sets, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20. Savannah Epping led the Bluejays with 23 digs. Jazelle Hartwig had 13 kills and Addison Lavicka had 12 kills. Lavicka had 19 assists and Hartwig provided 15 assists.
onfocus.news
Mondovi Overpowers Neillsville/Granton Football
Mondovi overpowered Neillsville/Granton in Cloverbelt Football by a score of 52-14. Mondovi outgained N/G 433 to 140.
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, September 18 to September 24
Check out the nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, September 18- September 24!. Stratford Volleyball – The Tigers took first place at the Abbotsford Falcon Invite on Saturday. After finishing first in pool play, the Tigers then defeated Loyal and Prescott to claim first place. Tomahawk Volleyball
onfocus.news
Medford’s Meredith Richter 2nd, Girls Team Takes 12th at University of Minnesota Cross Country Invitational
Area teams from Lakeland, Medford, Wausau East and Wausau West competed at the Roy Griak University of Minnesota Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Medford's Meredith Richter finished second overall and the Raider girls finished 12th out of 50 teams. Full results HERE.
onfocus.news
Lakeland, Medford, Wausau East and Wausau West Boys CC Results from University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invite
Area boys teams competing in the Roy Griak Cross Country Invitational at the University of Minnesota included Lakeland, Medford, Wausau East and Wausau West.
onfocus.news
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Kathleen Allen
Kathleen Joyce Allen at the age of 77, Marshfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 22, 2022 under the loving care of the staff at Wells Nature View Assisted in Marshfield, WI. As per Kathy’s wish, no service is planned. The ashes of Kathy and husband, Dick...
WJFW-TV
Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
whby.com
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
onfocus.news
Wood County K9 Wins at State Conference
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Last week, Wood County Sheriff’s Department K-9 teams took part in their yearly working conference which was held in the Madison area. More than 150 K-9 teams attended this year’s conference. Within the conference is a patrol and narcotic challenge which challenge the teams in locating subjects and narcotics with several distractions present inside a building.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WBAY Green Bay
Man wanted for Clintonville carjacking no longer believed to be in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Northwestern Wisconsin say they’ve received no reports since Friday about a man suspected in a carjacking in Clintonville. Seth Genereau, 23, was captured on a trail camera Friday, Sept. 23, in the Washburn area in Bayfield County. He had escaped into some...
onfocus.news
Flocktober Bingo, Bunny Bonanza, and Check-R-Board Days at Country Store
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – ProVision Partners invites you to join them and save during Check-R-Board Days from October 21 – November 4, 2022. “This is an annual event that we do here for ProVision Partners Cooperative,” said Taylor Wilson. “This year, we’re also expanding to some of our other retail locations.”
onfocus.news
Stratford Teen Identified in Fatal Marathon County Crash
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, deputies responded to the area of eastbound County Rd C several miles west of County Rd S, in the Township of Green Valley, to investigate a single vehicle collision resulting in the death of the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.
