Ahead of the 2023 session, Texas lawmakers previewed their objectives. Here are five things you need to know.

Karl Rove says Texas’ abortion law is too extreme
The veteran Republican strategist made the comment Saturday at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. Veteran GOP strategist Karl Rove said Saturday that Texas’ abortion law is too extreme, underscoring an increasingly public discomfort with the measure among Republicans. Rove made the comment during an exchange at a...
New abortion restrictions are impractical and resource-draining, Texas prosecutors say
From left: Michael Hall, executive editor at Texas Monthly, moderates a panel with Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 24, 2022. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune) Sign...
Watch Ted Cruz speak at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival
The junior U.S. senator from Texas on his beef with the Biden administration, the battle for the soul of the GOP and whether he plans to run for president again. The Texas Tribune Festival is here! Happening Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, this year’s TribFest features more than 25 virtual conversations with guests like Eric Adams, Pete Souza, Jason Kander and many others. After they air for ticket holders, anyone can watch these events at the Tribune’s Festival news page. Catch up on the latest news and free sessions from TribFest.
Sarah Stogner, former GOP candidate for railroad commissioner, backs Democratic nominee in November’s election
Incumbent Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian (left) and Republican primary challenger Sarah Stogner spoke during a forum hosted by the Republican Women of Red River Valley in Paris, Texas, on April 26, 2022. (Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
With tens of millions, Ron DeSantis’s campaign is dominating the airwaves in race for governor
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Aug. 30, 2022, in North Florida's Live Oak, FL, in Suwannee County. Credit: Governor DeSantis' Facebook. With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, political advertising may slow down in the coming days. That would put a pause on what has so far been an overwhelming advantage in TV this month for Gov. Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist in the race for Florida governor.
A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction
Election officials proceed with the counting of ballots at the Allegheny County elections warehouse on Nov. 6, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Nye County, a rural enclave in northern Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic...
Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill
Rep. Pollitt, R-Sedalia, discusses a package of tax incentives for rural projects he was sponsoring during floor action Wednesday during the special legislative session (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Passing a package of tax credits for rural economic projects should have been the easy part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s special...
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
"I voted today" stickers on the table at Des Moines Precinct 13 on June 7, 2022. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which...
Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio
Politicians and school boards have made hay over the rights of transgender kids. Left out of this? The students themselves. (Getty Images) Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and...
Voters Guide 2022: What to know about Pa.’s races for governor and U.S. Senate
Every election is consequential. But when Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots this midterm campaign season, the eyes of the nation will be on them. In addition to races for the General Assembly and Congress, Keystone State voters will choose candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate. You can check out our Election 2022 page for full coverage on the candidates and the issues and personalities that are shaping these contests.
ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’
Kasper Schirer appears before a Kansas Court of Appeals panel to argue against a state law that allows his client's probation to be extended indefinitely. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from court video) An “endless probation” case is still dragging on in Kansas, with the defendant set to keep paying restitution...
Universal school voucher foes turn in signatures to force a public vote in 2024
Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, speaks during a news conference on the Capitol grounds on Sept. 23, 2022, after her group collected 141,714 signatures from voters who want to see the expansion of the state's school voucher program put to a voter referendum. Photo by Caitlin Sievers | Arizona Mirror.
Top Missouri lawmaker urges federal prosecutors to intervene in Agape abuse case
Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, is asking federal prosecutors to get involved in the investigation of Agape Boarding School (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Missouri’s highest ranking legislator is asking federal prosecutors to intervene and shut down Agape Boarding School, alleging “undeniable corruption” and “inaction” by local officials who he...
About 100 appointed to Oregon boards, commissions
Sen. Lee Beyer, D-Springfield, is one of roughly 100 new appointees to state boards and commissions. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Nearly 100 people, including one retiring state senator, were appointed or reappointed to state boards and commissions by the Oregon Senate on Friday. Most members of state boards are unpaid...
At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge
What would a Nicodemus parade be without the pageantry of the Buffalo Soldiers, an ode to a day gone by? They marched in the town's 144th homecoming in late July. (Patricia E. Weems Gaston) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation...
Bill requiring timely unemployment payouts must be revised, Governor Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy said the bill does not conform with federal labor standards and must be revised. (Photo by Edwin J. Torres/ NJ Governor’s Office) A bill that seeks to improve how quickly unemployment benefit claims are paid out was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy last week, with the governor saying the U.S. Department of Labor said it doesn’t conform to federal standards.
Big Bon Secours profits from a bare-bones Richmond hospital and more Va. headlines
• A bare-bones community hospital in one of Richmond’s poorest neighborhoods has the highest profit margin of any hospital in Virginia. Its profitability comes from a drug program aimed at helping impoverished communities, but nonprofit health system Bon Secours isn’t reinvesting the money back into the facility.—New York Times.
Capital-Star Q&A: Lt. Gov. nominee Austin Davis aims to be ‘strong governing partner’ for Shapiro
Austin Davis at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, PA on 9/20/22 (Capital-Star photo by Daniella Heminghaus) Austin Davis, 32, is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor on the ticket with gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. After working in Allegheny County government, Davis was elected in a special election to fill Allegheny...
Arkansas will no longer auto-assign new Medicaid expansion enrollees to private plans
State Medicaid officials made a subtle change this month to reduce the number of low-income Arkansans who receive financial assistance to purchase private health insurance. Previously, those eligible for the state’s expanded Medicaid program who didn’t choose a commercial health plan would be automatically enrolled in one. But...
Pa. lawmakers can, and should, create pathways to work for the formerly incarcerated | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf signs the Clean Slate bill, a landmark criminal justice reform measure, into late in 2018. (Gov. Tom Wolf/Flickr) Flagger Force employs over 1,000 workers across Pennsylvania who bring diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and experiences, including a significant number who are justice-involved. As a believer in fair chance employment and giving individuals who want to work the opportunity to do so, I support the bipartisan House Bill 1826, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland.
