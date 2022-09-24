Virtually all abortions are now criminalized in Arizona after a judge reinstated an 1864 ban

Read full article on original website
ksn truth over lies
2d ago
A great big thanks to Az republicans! We now have a form of sharia law in our state. Soon we’ll have “morality” police! Get out and vote blue, blue, blue!
Reply(1)
2
Related
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
arizonasuntimes.com
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation
For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Cheers Pima County Judge Ruling Which Reinstates Territorial-Era Law
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) applauded the ruling from a Pima County judge Friday, which reinstated Arizona’s law prohibiting abortions. “A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona’s abortion statute,” said Brnovich. “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
kjzz.org
Arizona high schoolers will be required to pass civic test
Gov. Doug Ducey has passed 387 bills during the second session of Arizona's 55th Legislature. Most recently, he has signed bills that prioritized K-12 education, public safety, water security, infrastructure, veterans, health care and more. Going into effect last Saturday, and starting with the Class of 2026, high school students...
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Red flags for Arizona Republicans
Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
kjzz.org
Pollsters say Arizona politicians should pay attention to voters over 50 years old
Political candidates might want to pay closer attention to voters 50-plus this election season. That’s because this group will be the decision makers, according to a new poll that was commissioned by AARP. Older Arizonans will have a big say in the upcoming election. That’s because they’re motivated, and...
statepress.com
Hazing made illegal in Arizona, 10 years after ASU student death
Hazing was made illegal in Arizona Saturday, a decade after an ASU student died after attending a fraternity event. Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2322 on Aug. 11, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. Arizona is the 44th state to make hazing illegal, while Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming have no anti-hazing laws.
Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday
ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anti-abortion group holds a rally outside of Planned Parenthood clinic in Tucson
An anti-abortion group in Tucson discussed their next steps after Friday's abortion ban decision by a Pima County judge.
New laws from Arizona's 2022 legislative session go into effect
Saturday was the general effective date for laws passed by the legislature this year. We took a look at some of the more significant ones, including new statutes on elections, education, COVID-19 restrictions and more. Education: High school social studies courses must now offer comparative instruction that shows how totalitarian...
newsfromthestates.com
Universal school voucher foes turn in signatures to force a public vote in 2024
Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, speaks during a news conference on the Capitol grounds on Sept. 23, 2022, after her group collected 141,714 signatures from voters who want to see the expansion of the state's school voucher program put to a voter referendum. Photo by Caitlin Sievers | Arizona Mirror.
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
nypressnews.com
Arizona woman smuggled hundreds of illegal immigrants across border for 15K each: police
An Arizona woman is accused of smuggling hundreds of illegal immigrants into the US after they coughed up as much as $15,000 a pop to get across the border, authorities say. Tania Estudillo Hernandez allegedly smuggled between 80 and 100 migrants a month into the country for six months before she was arrested Friday.
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Comments / 4