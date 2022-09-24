Read full article on original website
joeinsider.com
Sturgis takes first in final Wolverine jamboree
The eighth and final Wolverine Conference girls golf jamboree of 2022 took play Monday at Four Lakes. Sturgis took the top spot with a score of 186, beating Vicksbug (197) and Otsego (109). Plainwell was fourth (202), then Edwardsburg (207), Paw Paw (212), Niles (238), Three Rivers (270). The Trojans...
Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
MLive.com
Portage Northern hall of fame baseball coach steps down after 22 seasons
PORTAGE, MI – When Portage Northern baseball coach Chris Andrews told his assistants he planned to step down after 22 seasons atop the program, it didn’t go over well. Most vividly, he remembers “a look of shock and horror” on the face of longtime assistant coach Adam Cardona.
joeinsider.com
Sturgis tennis at Big Rapids quad
No. 1 – Walter Ebert, Sturgis def. Ethan Haskill, Zeeland West, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 4 – Grady Miller, Sturgis def. Tyler Dykstra, Zeeland West, 6-0 , 7-5 , -; No. 3 – Aiden Whitehead, Sturgis def. James Stewart, Zeeland West, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
Gobles makes history with first girl to play varsity football
The Tigers are 3-1 this season, their best start in the last four years. Totiyana says she’ll be playing again next season and hopes to inspire other girls to play football if they’re interested.
joeinsider.com
Cross Country Roundup: September 24
On Saturday, Constantine and Centreville competed in the Bangor Invitational cross country meet. In the boys race, Falcon senior Ethan Glick took second at 17:03.20 and Bulldog senior Logan Weis was third at 17:05.87. Constantine had the eighth place boys team score while Centreville didn’t record a score. For...
whtc.com
Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
WILX-TV
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan
If you love a good barbecue sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Dickey's Barbecue Pit recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Michigan soon.
Michigan gas prices rocket back up toward $4 per gallon
Regular gas is averaging $3.97 per gallon in Michigan, but rising by the day, according to AAA. Prices are up 17 cents in the past week and 20 of Michigan’s 83 counties are averaging above $4 per gallon, as of Monday, Sept. 26.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
WKHM
RW Mercer To Merger with Minnesota Based Company
Friday The RW Mercer Company of Jackson, Michigan and Pump and Meter Services of Hopkins, Minnesota announced they have signed an agreement to join both businesses, under a new holding company. The holding company will be owned by Andy Mercer and Kurt Rademacher. The companies will continue to operate independently...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Gets World’s Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge: How to Go
SkyBridge Michigan will soon debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. How cool is that? It’s open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is...
Powerball results for 09/24/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan.
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan won $1 million and several others came close, but there was no winner of the $274 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 24. That means the drawing on Monday, Sept. 26 will be worth $285 million with a...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Have Hurricanes Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
