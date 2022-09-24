ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsford Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
joeinsider.com

Sturgis takes first in final Wolverine jamboree

The eighth and final Wolverine Conference girls golf jamboree of 2022 took play Monday at Four Lakes. Sturgis took the top spot with a score of 186, beating Vicksbug (197) and Otsego (109). Plainwell was fourth (202), then Edwardsburg (207), Paw Paw (212), Niles (238), Three Rivers (270). The Trojans...
STURGIS, MI
WLNS

Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
OKEMOS, MI
joeinsider.com

Sturgis tennis at Big Rapids quad

No. 1 – Walter Ebert, Sturgis def. Ethan Haskill, Zeeland West, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; No. 4 – Grady Miller, Sturgis def. Tyler Dykstra, Zeeland West, 6-0 , 7-5 , -; No. 3 – Aiden Whitehead, Sturgis def. James Stewart, Zeeland West, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Colon, MI
Sports
City
Pittsford Township, MI
City
Colon, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Bellevue, MI
joeinsider.com

Cross Country Roundup: September 24

On Saturday, Constantine and Centreville competed in the Bangor Invitational cross country meet. In the boys race, Falcon senior Ethan Glick took second at 17:03.20 and Bulldog senior Logan Weis was third at 17:05.87. Constantine had the eighth place boys team score while Centreville didn’t record a score. For...
CENTREVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Chuck Wagner
WILX-TV

Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens

BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Magi#Scaa Division#Wildcats#Climax Scotts#Pittsford 13 Penalties#Conne
WKHM

RW Mercer To Merger with Minnesota Based Company

Friday The RW Mercer Company of Jackson, Michigan and Pump and Meter Services of Hopkins, Minnesota announced they have signed an agreement to join both businesses, under a new holding company. The holding company will be owned by Andy Mercer and Kurt Rademacher. The companies will continue to operate independently...
HOPKINS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Gets World’s Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge: How to Go

SkyBridge Michigan will soon debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. How cool is that? It’s open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Have Hurricanes Ever Made It To Michigan?

Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy