Stolen SUV scrapped for $100 by Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged with two felonies after he received $100 for a stolen car that was ultimately scrapped at a local recycling center. The vehicle was taken by Jack Larue Howlett from a home near the 2000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Williamsport, police said. The 62-year-old Howlett allegedly had the vehicle towed from the home and taken to Staiman Recycling on Oct. 25, 2021.
Williamsport homicide trial begins with opening arguments, witness testimony
Williamsport, Pa. — Opening arguments for a Lycoming County man accused in the shooting death of a 31-year-old mother of four began Tuesday, with the late woman's husband taking the stand first. The trial centers around Antwan McClain and the shooting death of Jimia Alston on Oct. 15, 2020....
Picture yourself at the Selfie Lounge
Williamsport, Pa. — Tips on taking a good selfie:. Selfie museums have popped up all over the country, mostly in larger metropolitan areas. Great for influencers or anyone who wants to have a little selfie fun, they are essentially mini art museums where original backgrounds, lighting, and sometimes props are available for a fee.
Sunbury man charged in fatal shooting outside bar
Sunbury, Pa. — A Sunbury man was arraigned on homicide charges today following an early-morning shooting outside a bar on Sunday. Randy Chain Easton, 42, is accused of killing Joseph Rice during an argument near Laughter's Bar, 123 S. Third Street, around 2:30 a.m. Rice was armed with a machete when Easton fired at him several times with a 9 mm handgun, including a fatal shot to the back, police say.
