Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged with two felonies after he received $100 for a stolen car that was ultimately scrapped at a local recycling center. The vehicle was taken by Jack Larue Howlett from a home near the 2000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Williamsport, police said. The 62-year-old Howlett allegedly had the vehicle towed from the home and taken to Staiman Recycling on Oct. 25, 2021.

