Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
That's the absolute truth there nothing here for the young and especially the elderly. Death valley no programs, no motivation
Reply(1)
6
kelly oropeza
3d ago
Thanks to the county commissioners not wanting grant money for infrastructure
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Ian
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is monitoring Hurricane Ian and preparing citizens with protection tips. Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Hurricane as it passes the Western tip of Cuba before eventually weakening a little before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Ian is expected to be a large storm, and impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
southgatv.com
Job Fair coming to Douglas
DOUGLAS, GA – Coffee County job hunters should plan on next week’s multi-employer hiring event at the Atrium Complex. Next Tuesday, October 4th from 4 to 7pm, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is hosting a job fair. Leading employers from a variety of industries will be represented...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian and is urging everyone to “stay ready and stay informed.”. City, county and school leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon to update citizens on preparedness efforts. Leon County Commission Chairman Bill...
saportareport.com
Coffee County security breach began with selfies. Now it won’t go away
That little old Coffee County election security case just isn’t going away. Last week, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that his office was replacing the election equipment in Coffee County to the tune of around $400,000, an act he said “puts to an end any argument that the results in Coffee County, and anywhere else in Georgia for that matter, will not accurately reflect the will of Georgia voters.”
WALB 10
Valdosta suicide prevention 5k run spreads awareness
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The statistics have gotten grimmer when it comes to families being impacted by suicide. Saturday United 2 prevent, a Valdosta organization, hosted its first suicide prevention 5K run to help spread awareness and raise money for suicide prevention resources. “This is a pain that no one...
2 students hurt in attacks at South Georgia bus stops, police say
VALDOSTA (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said. Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sandbag locations across the Big Bend
The city of Tallahassee and the Leon County government announced Sunday morning that they will provide sandbag locations.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
Cairo resident gets 30-year meth distribution sentence
ALBANY — A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring has been sentenced to prison after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones, aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
CBS Miami
Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license
TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
wfxl.com
Four teens arrested for entering autos in Valdosta
Four teenagers are in custody for entering autos in Valdosta. Valdosta police responded to Spring Chase Apartments, in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, Sunday shortly after 1 a.m. after a citizen called E911 to report that there were males trying to break into a vehicle. The caller told dispatch...
WCTV
Taylor County issues voluntary evacuation notice
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. The notice takes effect Tuesday at 1:00 pm. “Please use this time to make preparations for the storm. If you decide to not evacuate, please...
valdostatoday.com
Ray City teen sentenced to 20 years
RAY CITY – A 19-year-old Ray City teen was sentenced to 20 years in three separate child molestation felony cases. On September 9, 2022, Ziron Dicorey Palmer, age 19, of Ray City, Georgia, was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child molestation in one case; aggravated stalking, and sexual exploitation of a child in a second case; and aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and inciting a riot in a third case. Palmer entered pleas to all three cases and was sentenced by Judge Clayton Tomlinson to 20 years with the first 5 years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
southgatv.com
Cairo meth dealer off to prison
ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
douglasnow.com
CCA senior, local photographer land magazine cover
A Citizens Christian Academy (CCA) senior, Kalli Douglas, made the cover of Bold & Beautiful Magazine's September senior issue, with the photographer, Coffee County native Rachel Bender, featured as the edition's front cover artist. The edition features senior pictures of 12th grade students from across the nation, with Bender's image...
Comments / 13