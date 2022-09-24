Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Pro-Moscow officials say residents in one of the four occupied areas of Ukraine voted to join Russia in Kremlin-orchestrated referendums. According to Russia-installed election officials in Zaporizhzhia, 93.11% of the ballots cast in the vote were in support of the annexation. Results from three other Ukrainian regions were expected to follow shortly.
Russia gas pipeline ‘sabotage’ an ‘attempt to destabilise energy supply to EU’
The European Council has said that the leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a further attempt to destabilise gas supply to the European Union.Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said in a statement on Twitter: “Nordstream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilize energy supply to EU. We need an urgent and thorough investigation.Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to pay.”#Nordstream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilize energy supply to EU.We need an urgent and thorough investigation.Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to...
India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities
India’s government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it Wednesday of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities.The ban followed the arrests and detentions of nearly 200 members of the Popular Front of India and raids on its offices this month. A counsel for the PFI rejected the accusations and accused investigating agencies of fabricating evidence and targeting the group.Muslims comprise more than 14% of India’s nearly 1.4 billion people. Tensions between Muslims and and Hindus have been rising, which critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attribute to his...
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
EXPLAINER: What's behind strained China-Japan relations
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and China on Thursday mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 normalization of their ties, but there isn’t much of a celebratory mood. Improved ties between Asia’s two biggest economies are considered vital to the region’s stability and prosperity, but they remain at odds over disputed East China Sea islands and China’s growing military and economic assertiveness in the region. Here are the key issues in the often strained relations between these powerhouse neighbors: ___ TERRITORIAL DISPUTES
Cause for optimism at Cop15 – but could Bolsonaro scupper the deal for nature?
We are at the beginning of a busy end to the year. The summer holidays are over in the northern hemisphere, the world economy is creaking into recession, war is raging in Ukraine and there is the small matter of the most important biodiversity conference in more than a decade: Cop15.
