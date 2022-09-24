ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

12-Year-Old Girl Missing From South Haven

12-year-old Natalie Joy Lenz has been reported missing to South Haven Police. She reportedly left her home in South Haven late at night Sept. 24, 2022 or in the early morning hours on Sept. 25. She has not been home since. Natalie is described as 5’3” tall, approximately 200 pounds,...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Mix 95.7FM

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Columbia Township, MI
State
Indiana State
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Mix 95.7FM

Walk to End Alzheimer’s At Binder Park Zoo This Saturday

On Saturday, October 1st, the Alzheimer's Association is hosting their Walk to End Alzheimer's in Calhoun County. The walk will be held at Binder Park Zoo's Walnut Pavilion with the registration starting at 8:00 AM. Phil Earnshaw, the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter Development Manager told Fox 17 that,. "We are...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?

I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Silent Observer#Audi#Wagner Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
Mix 95.7FM

2022 Holland Fall Fest is coming first week of October

Fall season means we are headed to all of the fall festivities happening throughout West Michigan. The city of Holland is bringing back the Holland Fall Fest. The festival will be happening on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th in downtown Holland, Michigan. One of the coveted events happening...
HOLLAND, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Douglas ‘Adult’ Halloween Parade Is One Of The Biggest In The Country

Halloween is just around the corner, and one West Michigan community is home to one of the biggest 'Adult' Halloween Parades in the country. The Adult Halloween parade is hosted in Downtown Douglas annually and draws thousands of spectators to the resort area of Saugatuck/Douglas. The free-wheeling nature of the community and its residents are on full display, and the organizers make it clear that this parade is for the grown-ups:
DOUGLAS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Do You Remember “ArtPrize! The Musical”?

Local comedy and burlesque troop Super Happy Funtime produced the musical ten years ago. It still holds up. "ArtPrize! The Musical" Is A Satirical Look At The Annual Competition. The group came up with the musical parody of the annual art display and competition back in 2012, I assume after...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things

Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy