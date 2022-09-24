Read full article on original website
Rays CF Kiermaier faces uncertain future after hip surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had an eventful week during the Rays’ final regular-season homestand. He was the third person in the television ooth for Wednesday night’s game against Houston, and got a video tribute during Saturday night’s game with Toronto. The 32-year-old Kiermaier, in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract, faces an uncertain offseason following season-ending left hip surgery nearly two months ago. The Rays have a $13 million option for 2023, which they will likely decline in favor of a $2.5 million buyout. Kiermaier said no when asked if he thought the video tribute felt like a goodbye.
Watch: Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray ejected after epic national anthem standoff
Before Sunday's Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners contest at Kauffman Stadium, former teammates Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver decided to have a little fun. After the national anthem, while everyone else prepared for the game's first pitch, Ray and Weaver remained standing on the field. Locked in an epic...
The Yankees didn’t just get a stud outfielder at the trade deadline, they got much more
The New York Yankees have gotten immense value from trade acquisition Harrison Bader over the past few days since returning from plantar fasciitis. Bader made his first appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, contributing two hits and three RBIs to help them win 9–8 in a close contest.
Yankees prospects: Matt Krook sets new Scranton record for strikeouts
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 3-1 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs. SS Tyler Wade 0-2, 3 BB, RBI, 2 SB — day off for Anthony Volpe. Matt Krook 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (win) — normal starter set new Scranton record for strikeouts in one season with 155.
Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Rays face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1
Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-68, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Blue Jays +120;...
White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives
The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
Yankees could leave 2 veteran bullpen arms off the playoff roster
At a certain point, the New York Yankees need to start thinking about the playoffs instead of handing out roster spots to inefficient players who have failed to produce this season or are coming off significant injuries. The Yankees recently placed Wandy Peralta on the injured list, giving him some...
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Yanks clinch AL East as Judge stalls; Cards claim NL Central
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night. The Yankees celebrated their 20th division championship, tied for second-most with...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone details bad news for Frankie Montas ahead of the playoffs
Yankees starter Frankie Montas had struggled to get any sort of rhythm in pinstripes prior to landing on the IL with a shoulder issue, and today, Aaron Boone spoke on what he thinks Montas’ role will be, come October. Hopefully, Montas is going to be fully healthy and ready...
Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th
TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
Toronto uses long ball to power past Tampa Bay
George Springer slugged two of Toronto's four homers as the Blue Jays widened the gap in the American League wild-card race with the Tampa Bay Rays, beating the division foe 7-1 Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Blue Jays (86-67) pounded three home runs off ace Shane McClanahan to...
MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency
For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
Yankees Injury Updates: Matt Carpenter, DJ LeMahieu, and Andrew Benintendi
With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the homestretch is upon us. This month, the Yankees have been playing some particularly great baseball going 15-6 up to this point. Guys like Stanton, Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres have played key roles this month in getting the Yankees back to the level they were playing at the beginning of the year.
Terry Francona Rocked A Must-See Look After Clinching
The Cleveland Guardians are your AL Central champions. They will most likely have the third seed in the American League and open up the postseason in the Wild Card series against whoever ends up in the third Wild Card spot. But more on that later. Yesterday, after their 10-4 win...
Ramon Urias batting sixth for Baltimore Tuesday
The Baltimore Orioles listed Ramon Urias as their starter at third base for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Urias will start at third base and bat sixth against the Red Sox Tuesday while Gunnar Henderson moves to shortstop and Jorge Mateo sits. Urias has a $2,200 salary on...
