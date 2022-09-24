ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Associated Press

Rays CF Kiermaier faces uncertain future after hip surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had an eventful week during the Rays’ final regular-season homestand. He was the third person in the television ooth for Wednesday night’s game against Houston, and got a video tribute during Saturday night’s game with Toronto. The 32-year-old Kiermaier, in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract, faces an uncertain offseason following season-ending left hip surgery nearly two months ago. The Rays have a $13 million option for 2023, which they will likely decline in favor of a $2.5 million buyout. Kiermaier said no when asked if he thought the video tribute felt like a goodbye.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
