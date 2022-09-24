Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed on Directors Row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
actionnews5.com
Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
actionnews5.com
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
informnny.com
‘They were following us:’ Woman shot dead with sister, 8-year-old in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are still searching for the killer of a woman who was shot and killed in front of her little sister and young cousin earlier this year. “My sister, she was getting shot and I didn’t know it until a bullet grazed me,” Jonisha said.
actionnews5.com
Judge signs warrants for arrest of witnesses in case against man charged in deadly shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three witnesses were expected to take the stand Tuesday to provide testimony regarding the man charged in a deadly shooting spree but they never showed. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, appeared in Shelby County court with the expectation of hearing from witnesses and the addition of charges Tuesday. Instead, the hearing was reset.
actionnews5.com
Woman shot, killed a man while in his car, Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman shot and killed her boyfriend while he was in his car at Lake Park Cove, Police say. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:32 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at 3804 Lake Park Cove. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male...
Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman has been detained, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Call...
Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
Woman attacks employee at Dodge’s Chicken, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman after she allegedly struck and threatened to shoot employees at Dodge’s Chicken. Police said it happened at the restaurant on 3923 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 25. MPD said the woman struck the...
actionnews5.com
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family of four was shot at by a man on Interstate-40, said police. According to the affidavit, the family was driving westbound on I-40 when a man, later identified as Chance Lewis, cut them off. The two victims told police the incident ended with the...
actionnews5.com
Two juveniles arrested after car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
actionnews5.com
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her at knifepoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint, according to Memphis Police Department. An affidavit says Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call from the victim who claimed her...
actionnews5.com
Shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments leaves one injured. At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Briarpark, where they found one female injured. She was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie. This is...
actionnews5.com
MFD: Vacant duplex in South Memphis intentionally set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vacant duplex was intentionally set on fire Monday night in South Memphis, according to Memphis Fire Department. It happened just before midnight on East Mallory Avenue. Investigators say the fire had multiple points of origin and left behind $30,4000 in damages to the structure. Anyone...
actionnews5.com
CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn...
actionnews5.com
3 charged with raping, kidnapping woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested three men accused in connection to the rape and kidnapping of a woman at gunpoint. Memphis police officers were called to the scene on College Street on Friday. The victim told police she was picked up on American Way by an unknown man driving...
Woman who loses baby has her car stolen from hospital lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis Police are looking for the person who stole a pregnant woman’s car while doctors were trying to save her baby’s life. Tamra Sandridge said her daughter, Tia Shipp, drove herself to the Baptist East Hospital early Sunday morning because she knew something was wrong and delivered a 22-week-old boy in the […]
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
Man killed in shooting near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Airport Area just after midnight Sunday, Memphis Police said. Officers responded to 3035 Directors Row, a commercial retail strip, at 12:30 a.m. They found one man dead at the scene. Police have no information on a suspect and are investigating.
Police: Woman slices boyfriend in the stomach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman arguing with her boyfriend at a home in Raleigh stabbed him so hard in the stomach it caused “his entrails to fall out of his body.” Diane Cottrell, 62, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond set. She has […]
