Tidewater Camera Club will have a meeting on October 3 with guest speaker Mark Hergan. Location: TBD please refer to Tidewatercameraclub.org for information on location. Mark Hergan is an avid sailor and photographer on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. A graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a founding member of the college’s Offshore Sailing Team. He currently races on the 1932 Chesapeake Bay Log Canoe Mystery as crew and has even skippered her this year in a race. Mark started actively photographing CBYRA junior sailing regattas the summer of 2014 while traveling the Chesapeake Bay with his son and other members of the North East River Yacht Club’s junior sailing team. He could always be found floating around the racing course in his 17′ Boston Whaler Montauk taking photos and assisting junior sailors in need. Mark now travels the bay in an 18′ Scout CC Sportfish photographing the Chesapeake. The Port of Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Log Canoes are his favorite subject and he published his first book on Log Canoes January 2017. His work can be found on social media under Deadrise Marine Photography.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO