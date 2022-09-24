Read full article on original website
Related
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown RiverArts’ Studio Tour is Back! October 22-23 and 29-30
What could be better than the return of the Chestertown RiverArts’ Studio Tour where visitors can see wonderful art and talk with artists about their work while enjoying Kent County and northern Queen Anne’s Counties’ beautiful fall scenery! Take your free self-guided, tour on October 22-23 and 29-30, rain or shine, 10am-5pm.
chestertownspy.org
Tidewater Camera Club Speaker Meeting October 3
Tidewater Camera Club will have a meeting on October 3 with guest speaker Mark Hergan. Location: TBD please refer to Tidewatercameraclub.org for information on location. Mark Hergan is an avid sailor and photographer on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. A graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a founding member of the college’s Offshore Sailing Team. He currently races on the 1932 Chesapeake Bay Log Canoe Mystery as crew and has even skippered her this year in a race. Mark started actively photographing CBYRA junior sailing regattas the summer of 2014 while traveling the Chesapeake Bay with his son and other members of the North East River Yacht Club’s junior sailing team. He could always be found floating around the racing course in his 17′ Boston Whaler Montauk taking photos and assisting junior sailors in need. Mark now travels the bay in an 18′ Scout CC Sportfish photographing the Chesapeake. The Port of Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Log Canoes are his favorite subject and he published his first book on Log Canoes January 2017. His work can be found on social media under Deadrise Marine Photography.
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Faces Bridge Problems Again: A Chat with Resident Michael McDowell
A renewed concern with heavy truck traffic across the Chester River Bridge onto Maple Avenue- Washington Avenue (Rt. 213) was addressed by concerned residents at last week’s Town Council and County Commissioners meetings. Representatives of the State Highway Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation were on hand at Tuesday’s...
chestertownspy.org
Election 2022: The Ad Season Begins with Mizeur Ads on Salisbury and Baltimore TV Markets
Democratic nominee in Maryland’s First Congressional District, today announced the release of her first broadcast television ad of the campaign cycle, which will start airing in the Baltimore media market and on digital platforms this week. Titled “Agree,” the ad conveys a positive message about Mizeur, introducing her to...
Comments / 0