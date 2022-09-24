Read full article on original website
Related
A Welding Student From Campbell in the Paris Junior College Welding Shop
Welding student Charles Duffey of Campbell, right, looks on as PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding instructor John Plemons inspects his “fillet welds” project, or joining two pieces together. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma. OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.
Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr.
Graveside services for Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr., age 83, of Paris will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas, with Bro. Tiny Freelen officiating. Pallbearers will be Dolan Ballard, Cecil Ballard, Ron Ballard, Cody Nixon, Brad Ballard and John Ballard. There will be no formal visitation.
ketr.org
Lamar, Red River counties to receive rural broadband federal funding
Lamar County and Red River County will be receiving federal funding to help with the digital infrastructure in those counties. The Biden administration will spend more than 65 million dollars to build out rural high-speed internet in Texas. Texas will be one of 20 states to benefit from the investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash
Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
Jury views photos of Parker’s bloody fingernails, bruises on day of murder
Jurors in the Taylor Parker trial viewed detailed photographs Monday morning of Parker‘s bruised body and bloodied hands following her arrest on the day of Reagan Hancock‘s murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
ktoy1047.com
Oklahoma wreck leaves woman, child dead
The crash occurred Friday afternoon on US-271 in Grant, Oklahoma, when a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rekia Johnson failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi driven by 35-year-old John King. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pronounced Johnson and a 4-year-old child dead at the scene. Another 4-year-old...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 27, 2022
KELLY, CONNIE DARLENE – JNISI/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. MURRAY, SHELBY LYNN – DCC/BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. LANG, TRENNY DANA – CCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND.
ksstradio.com
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge
A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On DWI With 22-Month-Old In SUV
A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.
83 Total Arrests in Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report
Chalk up another busy week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. There were 22 people arrested by BCSO last week. Another 66 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies in our area were turned over to Bowie County. With no less than 10 Assaults this week, here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Parker jury hears from McCurtain County Medical Hospital staff
Day nine of the Taylor Parker murder trial brought testimony from the staff at McCurtain County Medical Hospital. The testimony was interspersed with photos of the bruises and blood on Parker’s hands when she was examined following her traffic stop the morning of the murder of Reagan Hancock. The medical staff were able to determine that Parker hadn’t just given birth on her way to the hospital.
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 26, 2022
Paris Police responded 248 calls for service and arrested 19 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on September 25, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Allen St at 7:48 A.M. on September 23, 2022. The victim reported that someone had entered his vehicle during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues.
eparisextra.com
Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case
Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
Comments / 0