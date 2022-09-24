Read full article on original website
Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival Saturday in Albany
New York Folklore will host this year’s Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival on Sunday, October 2nd, at Washington Park in Albany from 11 am to 5:30 pm. The new exhibit Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival at New York Folklore’s gallery features interpretive panels exploring the different genres of folk culture that the festival highlights including: foodways, art, music, dance, and craft. In addition, the exhibit is filled with art by New York State and Capital Region artists. Featured artists are Anusha Sekhar, Jake Krohn, and Latifa ali Muhammad. The exhibit is open now, and will continue through October.
Know Your LGBTQI+ Rights: A Saranac Lake Program Set For Thursday
The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance will host “NYS LGBTQ Know Your Rights Tour – Saranac Lake,” a program set for Thursday, September 29th. This program is free and open to the public, and will take place in the Dave Petty Lecture Hall, Science Building at North Country Community College, in Saranac Lake.
NY-CT Border Disputes & The Kidnapping of Freedom-Seeker Peter John Lee
In the 1680s Bedford and Rye were shifted from Connecticut to New York leading to a local taxpayers revolt. In 1857, a report by the New York State Senate noted, “Along the whole distance the greatest uncertainty existed, and a distrust and want of confidence in all the supposed lines.” The border was not finally clarified until 1879.
