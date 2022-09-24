New York Folklore will host this year’s Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival on Sunday, October 2nd, at Washington Park in Albany from 11 am to 5:30 pm. The new exhibit Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival at New York Folklore’s gallery features interpretive panels exploring the different genres of folk culture that the festival highlights including: foodways, art, music, dance, and craft. In addition, the exhibit is filled with art by New York State and Capital Region artists. Featured artists are Anusha Sekhar, Jake Krohn, and Latifa ali Muhammad. The exhibit is open now, and will continue through October.

