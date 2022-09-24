ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hurricane Ian leaves Cuba without power, takes aim at Florida

Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction and caused a widespread blackout in Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida residents braced for a direct hit from the "extremely dangerous" storm that is already pummeling the US state with high winds. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expects Ian to gain strength before hitting the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy