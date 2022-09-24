Read full article on original website
New food pantry opens at Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain
Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain is now home to a new food pantry, described as “high quality” by officials. On Sept. 9, officials at Wade Walker YMCA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedicated the new food pantry, which includes refrigeration, freezer space, and shelving, to DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
Much More Than Pink
Some people had canes and walkers, while others showed up to the parking lot of Lenox Mall with their children, pets and assorted family members. All were dressed in pink, including a man referring to himself as Captain Cancer Defender in a costume that included a pink cape with matching afro and mustache. The 2022 […] The post Much More Than Pink appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Sickle cell patients concerned over Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — In a little over a month, Atlanta Medical Center will close, leaving a gap in care for patients throughout metro Atlanta. Kadeem Harrison with the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia tells 11Alive's Karys Belger that people living with the blood disorder are particularly on edge. "Because of...
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
Small numbers of fraud cases slow emergency rental assistance process
The fraud cases create a conflict between quickly meeting urgent need and carefully protecting the funding from swindlers.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
This Black Nurse With Type 1 Diabetes Promotes Health, Wellness, and Fearlessness With Butler’s Extreme Training
This businesswoman from the inner city of Chicago is overflowing with high energy and helping others do the same. Now settled in Metro Atlanta, Marquita Butler was forced to embrace change at the tender age of 17, all while managing Type 1 diabetes. Overcoming challenges is a constant in Butler’s story, according to The Higher South.
atlinq.com
Three Robinson Sisters Receive U. S. Presidential Award
Freedom rider Dr. Mary Ann Smith Wilson; Civil Rights Icon and Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) activist Ruby Doris Smith Robinson (1942 – 1967); and minister, author, and executive producer Catherine Smith Robinson, M.Ed. Photo Courtesy of Catherine Smith Robinson and Catherine Smith Robinson’s Collection. Freedom rider Dr....
‘Woman Thou Art Loosed’ conferences end, but messages to continue
Bishop T.D. Jakes is saying goodbye to the hugely popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed” conference, which is holding its final...
More than 2000 receive COVID-19 vaccinations, $100 gift cards at mass vaccination event in DeKalb
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Around 2,500 people received COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters in an event at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on Saturday. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and The DeKalb County Board of Health says the DeKalb County Government gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot.
CBS 46
2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
WALB 10
ASU mourning death of student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
Historical marker in East Point remembers man lynched amid 1906 massacre
On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at a spot in East Point to mark a tragic moment in metro Atlanta history....
11Alive
Atlanta's conservative Black leaders hold town hall meeting in effort to attract more Republican votes
ATLANTA — The November midterm elections are a little more than six weeks away, and on Saturday conservative Black leaders came together in Atlanta hoping to draw in more Republican votes. Employment was one of the big topics at the town hall with speakers saying many people are living...
Rapper Q Money convicted of killing friend ‘execution style’ in DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Cleveland rapper accused of shooting and killing his friend in his sleep has been convicted, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A jury found Qamar Williams, also known as Q Money, 26, of Ohio guilty of malice murder, two...
atlantaprogressivenews.com
Atlanta’s Dickens Administration Seeks to Dissolve NPU-R
With additional reporting by Matthew Charles, News Editor. (APN) ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta’s Executive Branch, under the Administration of Mayor Andre Dickens, has taken the unprecedented step of seeking to redraw southwest neighborhood planning unit (NPU) boundaries and dissolve an entire NPU without City Council approval.
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
