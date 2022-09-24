ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

New food pantry opens at Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain

Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain is now home to a new food pantry, described as “high quality” by officials. On Sept. 9, officials at Wade Walker YMCA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedicated the new food pantry, which includes refrigeration, freezer space, and shelving, to DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Much More Than Pink

Some people had canes and walkers, while others showed up to the parking lot of Lenox Mall with their children, pets and assorted family members. All were dressed in pink, including a man referring to himself as Captain Cancer Defender in a costume that included a pink cape with matching afro and mustache. The 2022 […] The post Much More Than Pink appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ywca#Black Women#Legislature#Health Center
atlinq.com

Three Robinson Sisters Receive U. S. Presidential Award

Freedom rider Dr. Mary Ann Smith Wilson; Civil Rights Icon and Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) activist Ruby Doris Smith Robinson (1942 – 1967); and minister, author, and executive producer Catherine Smith Robinson, M.Ed. Photo Courtesy of Catherine Smith Robinson and Catherine Smith Robinson’s Collection. Freedom rider Dr....
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More than 2000 receive COVID-19 vaccinations, $100 gift cards at mass vaccination event in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Around 2,500 people received COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters in an event at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on Saturday. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and The DeKalb County Board of Health says the DeKalb County Government gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WALB 10

ASU mourning death of student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
ALBANY, GA
atlantaprogressivenews.com

Atlanta’s Dickens Administration Seeks to Dissolve NPU-R

With additional reporting by Matthew Charles, News Editor. (APN) ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta’s Executive Branch, under the Administration of Mayor Andre Dickens, has taken the unprecedented step of seeking to redraw southwest neighborhood planning unit (NPU) boundaries and dissolve an entire NPU without City Council approval.
ATLANTA, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy