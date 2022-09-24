ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, GA

WJCL

Ian latest track and impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Today will be a nice fall day with cooler temperatures than yesterday. The clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly in the low to mid-80s. Tracking Hurricane Ian:. Ian will impact the weather by late Thursday through Saturday. The latest track...
wabe.org

Researchers track Savannah River manatees

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
City
Darien, GA
Local
Georgia Government
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
georgiasouthern.edu

Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022

The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Hot Dog Man

In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The following schools have made the decision to cancel class ahead of any potential impacts from Ian:. College of Coastal Georgia is shifting to online classes starting Wednesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Glynn County School District will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and...
Country
Ghana
Politics
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
wtoc.com

Chatham County’s DA Shalena Cook Jones speaks at NAACP of Savannah meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The NAACP of Savannah held a public meeting Sunday and had Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appear as a guest speaker. Jones spoke for almost an hour and a half about a wide range of things, including the impact of COVID-19 on the justice system as a whole, what resources she would like to add to her office but by far the biggest topic of the afternoon was criminal justice reform.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Praise House, Circa 1930s, Long County

Driving the back roads of Long County the other day, I came across this gem and soon met Mr. Worthy, the landowner. He explained that this was an original praise house and that it was at least 80 years old. [This particular area has a long history of Black farmers and in earlier times, there was a large turpentine operation in the area. This likely explains its remote presence here]. To my knowledge, it’s the only surviving praise house in Long County.
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
