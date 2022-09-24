Read full article on original website
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski National Monument...
WJCL
Ian latest track and impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Today will be a nice fall day with cooler temperatures than yesterday. The clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly in the low to mid-80s. Tracking Hurricane Ian:. Ian will impact the weather by late Thursday through Saturday. The latest track...
wabe.org
Researchers track Savannah River manatees
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
wtoc.com
More people are signing up for Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While emergency management officials say it’s unlikely that we’ll need evacuate because of the storm headed our way, more people are calling the Coastal Health District to be added to the Hurricane Registry so they’re prepared for the next storm that comes our way.
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to do in Georgia
The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
georgiasouthern.edu
Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022
The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. Latest models show the system making landfall late Thursday or Friday along the Florida Gulf Coast, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Hot Dog Man
In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
wtoc.com
LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The following schools have made the decision to cancel class ahead of any potential impacts from Ian:. College of Coastal Georgia is shifting to online classes starting Wednesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Glynn County School District will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and...
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
Good News Network
Beautiful City of Savannah Wins Survey of Top 5 Most Underrated Places to Visit in USA – LOOK
Three in four Americans are usually stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same places, according to a new poll—but these suggestions might encourage them to step outside of their vacation comfort zones. The survey of 2,000 adults found many who are willing to change...
News4Jax.com
Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
wtoc.com
Chatham County’s DA Shalena Cook Jones speaks at NAACP of Savannah meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The NAACP of Savannah held a public meeting Sunday and had Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appear as a guest speaker. Jones spoke for almost an hour and a half about a wide range of things, including the impact of COVID-19 on the justice system as a whole, what resources she would like to add to her office but by far the biggest topic of the afternoon was criminal justice reform.
wtoc.com
2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Praise House, Circa 1930s, Long County
Driving the back roads of Long County the other day, I came across this gem and soon met Mr. Worthy, the landowner. He explained that this was an original praise house and that it was at least 80 years old. [This particular area has a long history of Black farmers and in earlier times, there was a large turpentine operation in the area. This likely explains its remote presence here]. To my knowledge, it’s the only surviving praise house in Long County.
wtoc.com
Liberty County, Richmond Hill fire departments finalize mutual aid agreement
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire departments are always there to help the people in their communities. But what happens if there’s a fire they can’t put out alone?. Often, that’s where mutual aid agreements with other fire departments come in. Two departments in our area have just finalized a deal to do that.
SPD: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
