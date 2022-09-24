Read full article on original website
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2
Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana
Northwest Indiana and the Elkhart-South Bend area have experienced their respective share of new business openings in recent weeks. The post Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
hometownnewsnow.com
James Milton Connett
James Milton Connett, age 95, of Michigan City,IN, passed away Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Franciscan Alliance, surrounded by his family. He was born June 27, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Isaac M. Connett Jr. and Emma Jean (Smith) Connett. On May 27, 1947, at St Paul's in...
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
jazminmarie.co
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
fox32chicago.com
Des Plaines family grieves, asks for privacy after aunt allegedly pushed nephew into Lake Michigan
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The family of a 3-year-old old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan by a relative is grieving. The Cook County medical examiner said the boy died Sunday morning after spending about a week in the hospital fighting for his life. Three-year-old Josiah Brown was with...
hometownnewsnow.com
Linda Nettie Denow
Linda Nettie Denow, 77, of Michigan City, passed away peacefully at 1:30 a.m., September 26, 2022 at Life Care Center of Michigan City. She was born May 2, 1945 in Hollidaysburg, PA to Emery and Beryl (Detwiler) Teeters. Linda loved her family and pets. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter,...
Body found floating in Lake Michigan
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan on Monday. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in the Village of Michiana at around 12:04 p.m.
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
Indiana teen only student in world to get perfect score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — No matter how you do the math, this Indiana teen is perfect. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, achieved a perfect score on the Advanced Placement calculus AB exam issued by the College Board -- the only student in the world to do so, WTHR-TV reported.
abc57.com
2022 Best. Wednesday. Ever. takes place on South Bend's west side September 28
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 2022 Best. Wednesday Ever. will take place on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. on South Bend's west side. The event is part of the city's Best. Week. Ever. celebration running throughout the week. From 4 to 8 p.m., a number of activities, including inflatables, vendors,...
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
WNDU
McCormick & Company’s South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - McCormick & Company is expanding its South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce. The facility will also start producing and packaging French’s condiments. This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. McCormick &...
3-year-old pushed into Lake Michigan has died, family source says
A 3-year-old boy whose aunt is charged with pushing him into Lake Michigan has died, according to a family source.
