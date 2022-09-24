Read full article on original website
Chiliz Price Analysis: CHZ Price is Close to Display Bullish Breakout, Wait and Watch
Chiliz token is trading higher after a double bottom formation has been formed. Trading volume fell by 24.7% overnight to $520 million. The Chiliz token is up 4.8% at 0.000001428 satoshis with the bitcoin pairing. The Chiliz token appears to be bullish on a daily basis and higher on all...
SOLANA TOKEN PRICE ANALYSIS: SOL token price is trading at the supply zone after bouncing off the demand zone will it continue the bullish trend?
The SOL token price is trading above the long-term demand zone on a daily time frame. The SOL token price is forming a flag and pole pattern in the 4-hour time frame. The SOL/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.001771 with an increase of 0.97% in the past 24 hours.
Zcash Price Analysis: ZEC Crypto Looking for Support to Soar Towards the Upper Price Range!
Zcash price has been caged inside the horizontal range-bound area over the daily price chart. ZEC Crypto is trading at 20 EMA but still below 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of ZEC/BTC is at 0.003007 BTC with an intraday gain of 2.21%. When Zcash pricing has...
POLKADOT Token Price: DOT token price is trading near the demand zone, forming a chart pattern, what’s next?
The DOT token price is trading near the demand zone, on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern over a 4-Hour time frame. The pair of DOT/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000327 with an increase of 2.98% in the past 24 hours.
LITECOIN Price Analysis: LTC coin price is trading in a small range on a larger time frame, which side will it give a breakout?
The LTC coin price is trading near the supply zone on a daily time frame. The LTC coin price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern in a daily time frame. The pair of LTC/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00281 with an increase of 1.25% in the past 24 hours.
Ravencoin Price Analysis: RVN Reversed Its Positive Trend, Wait for Support Retest
The Ravencoin price is moving down after reversing from the $0.080 resistance zone. Buyers failed to manage RVN prices above 50-DMA over the weekly time frame. Speculators saw an increase in trading volume of 58% overnight. The Ravencoin trapped bulls last week as the price turned bearish. Later on, the...
eCash Price Analysis: XEC is Range-bound but Bulls Don’t Want to Lose Their Bullish Hope
ECash Coin (XEC) price action is forming a high-low since last week. XEC price is staying in a broad horizontal range between $0.000035 to $0.000048. Speculators saw a 46% increase in trading volume overnight. eCash Coin (XEC) has been in a weak under-box pattern for the past 4 months. Bears...
