Inside The Village Church controversies after pastor Matt Chandler steps down over ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
A PASTOR at a Texas megachurch announced on Sunday that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from preaching after an inappropriate online relationship was revealed. Matt Chandler, 48, told his church that the relationship he had with the woman was not sexual or romantic but elders at...
Why thoughts and prayers are an appropriate response to tragedy
In recent months, the mainstream media and social media critics have ridiculed Christians for their practice of praying for victims of tragedy. They’ve said that thoughts and prayers aren’t enough, claiming that only "true action" can remedy the horrors we face in our world. I’ll admit that simply...
The apostle Paul and the resurrected Jesus -- a journey through his seven final epistles
I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
10 Bible verses for youth and millennials
The Bible is full of inspiring messages for millennials, young adults and youth. Continue reading to see our 10 recommended verses.
Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
A pastor at a Southern Baptist megachurch is stepping down after sending inappropriate DMs to a woman, church elders said
The Village Church said "while the messages were not romantic or sexual in nature, the frequency and familiarity of the messages crossed a line."
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan
Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
The ancient Roman historian who was the first non-Christian who wrote about Jesus
Portrait of TacitusCredit: Julien; Public Domain Image. Writings about Jesus are mostly sourced from the New Testament in the Bible. For non-Christians, the Gospels in the Bible may not provide adequate evidence about the existence of Jesus.
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
The seal of the prophet Isaiah is the only physical evidence that he ever existed
This is believed to be the seal of the prophet IsaiahTwitter @GeorgeAthas. Isaiah is a biblical 8th-century prophet who is most famous for being named after the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament of the Bible. He is also reported to be one of the authors of the book.
This ladder has not been moved since 1728 because it is located at the site where Jesus is said to have died
Immovable LadderCredit: Wilson44691; Public Domain Image. There is a small, wooden ladder that is perched under the window of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. There is nothing special about the ladder and it is rather unassuming but it represents something important for the Christians in the area.
Who Wrote the Bible?
The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
Conservative Christians' opposition to homosexuality is not an ancient teaching
The newly formed "Diocese of the Southern Cross" has broken away from the Anglican Church of Australia to form a denomination committed to a highly conservative position on sexuality and marriage equality.
Is God The God Of America Only?
On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
11 Bible verses for nonbelievers and atheist friends
Want to talk to others about the Bible? Here are 11 verses that your friends or family, whether religious, secular or spiritual, will find interesting
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses
The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
