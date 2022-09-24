ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night. The Yankees celebrated their first division championship since 2019 and 20th overall, tied for second-most with the Dodgers behind Atlanta’s 21, but not home run history. New York (95-59) secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series. “I’ll take four walks for a win every day,” said Judge, who scored twice. The Yankees marked the clinching with a loud and lively party in the clubhouse.
The Associated Press

Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, hurting the Orioles’ chances of earning an AL wild card. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74) lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day. Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single. The Red Sox scored six runs in the third and five more in the fourth, taking advantage of a series of blunders by the Orioles.
