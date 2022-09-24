Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)
NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
EW.com
NCIS star Pauley Perrette celebrates one year after surviving 'massive stroke': 'I'm still here'
Pauley Perrette has been through a lot but she is adamant, above all, that she is "still here." In a Twitter post and video, the former NCIS star revealed she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I...
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg, Wife Jenny McCarthy Sign Major First-Look Deal With Lionsgate
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has some big news. And we’ll be seeing a lot more of his wife, Jenny McCarthy, too. The duo has inked a new deal with Lionsgate. It’s a three year deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The couple will produce and create...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?
It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
‘Chicago PD’: How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Messes Up Voight’s Plan
What a way for Chicago PD to enter a new season, Season 10, with one of its main actors, Jesse Lee Soffer, leaving. It is going to affect so many things in the show’s storylines. One of them, of course, will be around Jay Halstead, Soffer’s character, and his marriage to Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos.
‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer Explained Why Sylvie Brett Didn’t Follow Matt Casey
'Chicago Fire' fans were disappointed by Jesse Spencer's exit because of what it meant for Brett and Casey. But the reason why Brett stuck around is sweet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS’ Star Cote De Pablo Recalled the Biggest Challenge of Reprising Her Role
In 2013, Cote De Pablo walked away from NCIS only to reprise her character six years later. And doing so posed a very specific challenge, but it had nothing to do with Ziva David’s persona. When De Pablo originally exited the series, her character had supposedly died in a...
As Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Continues To Be Referenced On NCIS, The Showrunner Teases Similar Plans For Another OG Character
NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder is teasing plans for an OG character to be referenced and it's been a long time coming.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
ComicBook
Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit
The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.・
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Comments / 0