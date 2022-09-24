Read full article on original website
Ken Shamrock Reacts To Sign On RAW, SLAPJACK Resurfaces, MVP Praises NXT 2.0 Star
WWE Superstar MVP took to Twitter this week to give some high praise to WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Carmelo Hayes. He wrote,. “There’s a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn’t miss! #ballin”. Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK) took to...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from September 26, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. Supposedly, the following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place:. Mustafa Ali defeated T-BAR Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa. Tell us your thoughts on these...
NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match
The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
PHOTO: Bianca Belair Suffers Busted Lip On WWE RAW, Bayley Reacts
Following last night’s episode of RAW, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter to share a photo of her busted lip after her match with IYO SKY. She wrote,. “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
Report: AEW Not Granting Talent Releases
An AEW wrestler reportedly informed the company that WWE representatives had approached them regarding a potential return, prompting AEW to email WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon, telling them “not to tamper” with their talent. Malakai Black has now denied claims that he asked to be released...
Eric Bischoff Discusses Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, More
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW:...
Ronda Rousey Believes WWE Fans Care More About Talent Than UFC Fans
WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to one of her gaming streams and answered questions from fans. Rousey was asked whose fans are better between WWE and UFC, to which Rousey responded that she sees more respect from WWE fans than the UFC fans. She said,. “I would say that...
UFC・
Chelsea Green Discusses Her Surgery To Get Her Septum Put Back In Place
Chelsea Green was a recent guest on GAW TV to discuss her recent surgery to get her septum put back in place. Green had previously tweeted out a post-op photo from the surgery, which you can see below. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her...
WWE NXT Results for September 27, 2022
The September 27, 2022 edition of WWE NXT presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was recorded in advance on September 14, 2022. Here are the results of the episode, as detailed from SPOILERS of the tapings:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller.
Bayley, Tay Melo, & Others React To Candice LeRae’s Return To WWE
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, picking up a win over Nikki A.S.H. Following LeRae’s return, Bayley, Tegan Nox, Johnny Gargano, and others took to Twitter to react. Bayley wrote, “Hi, @CandiceLeRae. We’ve been waiting for you. #WWERaw”...
MJF Fires Back At Writer For Comparing ‘Devil Worshipper’ T-Shirt To Swastikas
A writer on Twitter recently took aim at MJF for his “Devil Worshipper” t-shirt that was recently released. The writer suggested that AEW has no problem making fun of those of the Christian faith, wondering if it would be okay for someone who faces off against MJF to wear a t-shirt with a swastika on it.
Mick Foley Believes CM Punk’s AEW All Out Comments Were ‘Disastrous’ For Tony Khan
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on CM Punk’s comments during the post-AEW All Out media scrum, and why he believes it was “disastrous” for AEW President Tony Khan. You can check out some...
WWE Has Revamped Several Title Belt Designs
There have been rumors regarding Triple H altering various WWE title belts over the past few weeks. New designs for the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles were being created, according to a recent report from @BeltFanDan. Dan pointed out that the belts retain their current appearance, which...
WWE RAW Ratings For 9/26/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,674,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,593,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The 18-49 demo was a 0.45 rating, the same as last week’s 0.45 rating. The first...
NFL・
New White Rabbit QR Code Appears On RAW, Leads To Tiktok Video
A brand new White Rabbit QR code appeared on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. The code leads to a TikTok from user _comewithme. The video features the message “Who killed the world? You did” and features the coordinates 44.244273, 7.769737. These are the coordinates for the location in Prata Nevoso, Italy where the famous “Giant Pink Bunny” used to be. Ryan Satin also noted that when you go into the source code for the WWE.com location of the video, it features the lines “No man is every truly good, no man is ever truly evil,” from Aleister Black’s old WWE theme.
Jake Roberts: Feud With Jerry Lawler Was In “Horrible Taste”
As WWE transitioned toward the Attitude Era in 1996, Jake “The Snake” Roberts once again found himself at the forefront of WWE programming. Only this time, the master of the DDT wasn’t the same soft-spoken, cerebral wrestler of old but a born-again Christian, making one last triumphant stand in the ring. One feud from those days, a storyline with Jerry “The King” Lawler left a rather sour taste in The Snake’s mouth, and recently he explained why.
