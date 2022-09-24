ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Walks Past Camila Morrone's Front-Row Seat During Versace Fashion Show After Leonardo DiCaprio Split

 3 days ago
Gigi Hadid, Camila Morrone, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Splash News; Shutterstock (2)

An awkward encounter? Nearly one month after Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split following four years together, the actress was spotted in the front row of a Milan Fashion Week runway show that featured his new flame, Gigi Hadid .

Morrone, 25, was photographed in the front row of Versace’s fashion show on Friday, September 23. While the Valley Girl actress was all smiles as she viewed Donatella Versace ’s latest collection, the Guest in Residence founder, 27, was one of the models who sauntered down the catwalk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FyTh_0i8mQ9xe00
Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Morrone, Lily James, Nicky Hilton, and Marco Mengoni attend the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week on September 23, 2022. Shutterstock

While neither woman was spotted interacting after the show’s conclusion, Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Hadid was dating the 47-year-old Oscar winner .

“He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life,” a source exclusively told Us in September , noting the twosome have multiple mutual pals. “Everyone’s happy to see them together, even though it did catch a lot of them off guard.”

Gigi Hadid walks the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week on September 23, 2022. Alfonso Catalano/SGP/Shutterstock

The insider added at the time: “Leo plays it down but there’s no denying he does have a type, or he has until now. But at almost 48 he’s mellowing out a lot more and dropping hints to his buddies that he’s way less interested in that playboy lifestyle.”

DiCaprio’s penchant for dating models nearly half his age has consistently made headlines through the years. Hadid, for her part, particularly caught his eye after they were assigned to sit at the same table at a New York Fashion Week afterparty earlier this month.

Before starting something new with the supermodel, the Titanic star dated Morrone for nearly four years before they went their separate ways.

“[Leo] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Morrone], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to Saint Tropez,” a second source previously told Us in August . “He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx .”

Neither DiCaprio nor the Death Wish star have publicly addressed their split before he moved on with Hadid. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, for her part, previously dated Zayn Malik on and off for five years before breaking up for good in October 2021 . The twosome have remained amicable coparents to their daughter, Khai .

“Our angel girl turned 2 today,” the fashion designer gushed via Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 2 , before sharing a subtle shoutout to the 29-year-old “Pillowtalk” crooner. “Her baba threw her the best party.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
