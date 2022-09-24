ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best DJI Osmo Action 3 deals in September 2022: stock updates and prices

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago
Since its announcement, the DJI Osmo Action 3 has been on the lips of every thrill seeker thanks to the action camera reverting back to DJI's original design and offering world-beating specs to match, making it one of our best GoPro alternatives .

At a glance the Osmo Action 3 shows DJI has reverted to a more traditional single-unit design of 70 x 44 x 32mm (2.76 x 1.73 x 1.25 inches). This may abandon some of the gadget cool factor from its modular predecessor, the DJI Action 2 . But the design allows for a single replaceable battery that can offer up to 210 minutes of operation. It is also waterproof with no additional housing up to 16m (52ft) – beating the GoPro Hero10 by 6m (20ft).

Read our full DJI Osmo Action 3 review

The EIS remains excellent from the previous generation; RockSteady and HorizonBalancing both produce smooth video from aggressive action. For most 4K is the ideal resolution for action, especially with up to 120fps.  While it is a little sad to see the modular design seemingly abandoned, the Action 3 is easier to manage and more capable. The only sacrifice is the larger size and weight, but even then it still has the GoPro beat.

Best DJI Osmo Action 3 deals

The Action 3 bring back a traditional formfactor with added benefits

Weight: 158g | Waterproof: 10m | 5K video: up to 30fps | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080: up to 240fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 20MP | Battery life: 1-3hrs estimate

Dual touchscreen control Good vlogging tool in vertical or horizontal No module confusion (compared to Action 2) Extreme batteries included as standard Cheaper than GoPro No subscription payments required 12-megapixel images and 4K maximum video resolution No period of cloud backup included We’d like to see a start and stop timer Vertical format use requires frame Voice control somewhat spotty

The 155˚ lens (12.7mm EFL) of the Osmo Action 3 is mounted in a screen which serves to protect the camera. The raised rim and supplied rubber rim should prevent damage affecting the view.

The Action 3 case tucks a color sensor in the ‘O’ of the Action 3 badge which can quickly shift white balance during a shot as, for example, you break the surface of the water. There are also three microphones – two at either end of the word ‘Action’ and another atop the case. These serve to provide active noise cancellation.

The unit weighs in at a not inconsiderable 145g; that’s normal for an action camera but will be noticeable on an ordinary commuting bike helmet (though still 5g lighter than the GoPro Hero 10)

Like the recent DJI Mini 3 Pro drone, DJI has given vertical-format creatives some thought too. The camera’s gyros detect which angle the camera is being used at and record automatically at the correct one (a lock is available), and the clip-in frame includes a vertical mount.

Read more:
The best waterproof cameras
The best 360 cameras
The best helmet camera

Digital Camera World

