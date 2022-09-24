Read full article on original website
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
Here’s Why A Toilet Is Hanging On A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet’s Wing
Courtesy of Wayne TothThis isn't the first time a 'killer commode' found its way onto a 'Fist Of The Fleet' squadron aircraft.
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force colonel on video: ‘Stop hiring middle-aged white dudes’
A video resurfaced last week of a U.S. Air Force colonel giving his advice to stop hiring middle-aged white people, especially “dudes.”. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. The video, originally taken in February, showed...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
nationalinterest.org
Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship
One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
CNET
It's the US Air Force's 75th Anniversary: Take a Look at the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
Navy Times
Here’s what happens when you flush a toilet on a Navy ship
Sometimes, nature calls at the same time duty calls. But what happens to the waste of thousands of sailors who flush aboard Navy ships?. YVMA Productions, a YouTube channel, could bear the mystery no longer, so its camera crews set out to discover the answer for themselves. “The discharge of...
Watch: Ukrainian special forces ambush Russian troops
Dramatic video released Monday by the Ukrainian military shows a gun battle in which two Russian soldiers were reportedly killed and "weapons, radios, several armbands and stickers of the Russian armed forces" were seized.Sept. 12, 2022.
Long, slow decline of the US military's all-volunteer force puts America in danger
The U.S. military’s all-volunteer force (AVF) is slowly dying. In the five decades since conscription ended, the AVF produced the high-quality force it promised. In conflict after conflict, the more-experienced, better-motivated, and professional U.S. troops dominated the battlefield. Today, however, the armed services are struggling to meet their recruiting...
Swarm Of 40 Drones Over Fort Irwin An Ominous Sign Of What’s To Come
US Army video screencap via TwitterThe commander of the Army's National Training Center posted a video of a simulated 40-drone swarm attack on a visiting unit at dawn.
New Details On The Secretive Air Force Plan For Teaming Fighter Pilots With Drones
Lockheed MartinNeeding to balance solving unknowns about the Collaborative Combat Aircraft against demand for its disruptive abilities is driving decisions.
101st Airborne D-Day veteran laid to rest
World War II and U.S. Army veteran James “Pee Wee” Martin was laid to rest this week during a service that saw hundreds to honor him in his native Ohio.
MilitaryTimes
What’s missing from the conversation on Air Force recruiting?
The Air Force is on track to meet its 2022 recruitment goal by Sept. 30, but warns it’s limping across the finish line with less cushion than it’d like. As of Sept. 15, the active duty Air Force had brought in more than 25,000 new enlisted airmen, or about 97% of its goal of 26,151 people.
americanmilitarynews.com
Photos: 500+ soldiers from 101st Airborne Division attend D-Day vet’s funeral
On Tuesday, over 500 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division paid their respects at the funeral service of former paratrooper and World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who died on Sept. 11 at 101 years old. During World War II, Martin fought in several well-known battles, including the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.
