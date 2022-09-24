ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
nationalinterest.org

Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship

One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
Navy Times

Here’s what happens when you flush a toilet on a Navy ship

Sometimes, nature calls at the same time duty calls. But what happens to the waste of thousands of sailors who flush aboard Navy ships?. YVMA Productions, a YouTube channel, could bear the mystery no longer, so its camera crews set out to discover the answer for themselves. “The discharge of...
MilitaryTimes

What’s missing from the conversation on Air Force recruiting?

The Air Force is on track to meet its 2022 recruitment goal by Sept. 30, but warns it’s limping across the finish line with less cushion than it’d like. As of Sept. 15, the active duty Air Force had brought in more than 25,000 new enlisted airmen, or about 97% of its goal of 26,151 people.
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: 500+ soldiers from 101st Airborne Division attend D-Day vet’s funeral

On Tuesday, over 500 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division paid their respects at the funeral service of former paratrooper and World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who died on Sept. 11 at 101 years old. During World War II, Martin fought in several well-known battles, including the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.
