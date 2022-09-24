As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.

YADKIN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO