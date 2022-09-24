Read full article on original website
247Sports
THE MORNING AFTER…JMU
Appalachian State finally ran out of the game-ending magic it should’ve never needed during a stunning 32-28 home loss to JMU. Leading 28-3 in the second quarter, App State was outscored 29-0 over the final 36:10 in a two-phase breakdown of offense and defense, which also extended to the Mountaineer sideline.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
ourdavie.com
Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up
As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
Charges pending for teen following fatal Caldwell County crash
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man died after investigators say a teen driver caused a crash on Monday. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NC DPS), the crash occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Adako Road and Brown Mountain Beach Road in Caldwell County. Authorities were called to the scene of a two-car crash between a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
wccbcharlotte.com
Teen Driver Could Face Charges in Caldwell County Accident
LENOIR, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a deadly accident in Caldwell County. The crash happened on Adako Road near Brown Mountain Beach Road around 1:25 p.m. on Monday. According to law enforcement, a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling south on Adako Road, crossed the center line, and collided with a 2002 Toyota Tacoma headed northbound.
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade
PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Authorities confirm two people were killed, and multiple others transported to the hospital with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision Sunday in McDowell County. The McDowell County Emergency Services Director says the crash happened on East Court Street at around 5:20 p.m. After additional strengthening overnight, Ian...
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver in Lincolnton, NC pulled over for towing 20-foot Bayliner with his Chevrolet Cavalier in a trailer made from a Ford Ranger bed
Lincolnton resident Joey Puig shared photos he took of his local police pulling over a driver in a late ’90s Chevrolet Cavalier coupe towing an entire 20-22 foot Bayliner boat. If that wasn’t bad enough, the boat was haphazardly secured to what looks like a makeshift trailer made from the bed of a Ford Ranger.
cityoflenoir.com
Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival coming to Downtown Lenoir
If you like barbecue, artisan crafts, steel creations and fall weather, you're going to love the Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival in Downtown Lenoir, North Carolina. The Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival is happening from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the lots between Hog Waller Stage and the Golden Cardinal Gallery (old William's Produce building) in Downtown Lenoir. Church Street and Boundary Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.
Child, adult dead, several injured following crash in Marion
Two people are dead and several others were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in Marion.
Lincoln County charter school employee charged; accused of stealing students’ medications
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An employee at a Lincoln County charter school is accused of stealing medications belonging to two students, deputies said. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies said the employee worked at West Lake Preparatory Academy in Denver. Deputies said Holly Lynn Bare, 43, is accused of taking...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 9-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Everest Mooresville, LLC to Bhanumati LLC, Ramji Krupa, L.L.C., Ocera Management LLC and Riva, LLC, Lot 2 of Regency Center, 122...
Mount Airy News
River lovers will have new access option
The scenic beauty of Surry County is hard to ignore. County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White has said that the unique location of Surry County and its proximity to four rivers makes the community an ideal place to live and enjoy nature. A change is in the works that...
Pickup truck driver killed when car hits him head-on in Caldwell County, troopers say
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man driving a pickup truck was killed when a car crossed into his lane in Caldwell County, hitting him head-on, troopers said. Highway patrol said troopers went to Adako Road near Brown Mountain Beach Road just before 1:30 p.m. Monday for the deadly crash.
'It never gets easy' | Iredell County Animal Shelter workers share the stress they feel daily but why they keep coming back
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The people who work at Iredell County Animal Services do it for their passion and love for the animals there that are trying to find their forever homes. Unfortunately, when those same workers realize some of those pets won't find a family, they go through...
my40.tv
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
wspa.com
McDowell Co. man charged with meth trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Cove Township man was charged with trafficking meth and other drug-related charges, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. James Marvin McKinney, 33, was arrested after an August 31 search warrant was executed at his residence. McKinney was charged with:. Trafficking in...
