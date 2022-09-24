ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

09/26/2022: Unsettled, Fall Pattern Continues….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge. As of 5pm Monday…. not good for Florida…. even if they do not take a direct hit with a landfall…. Ian is now a Cat. 2 storm…. expected to strengthen into a Cat. 4 storm…. with a VERY SLOW track up along the West Coast of Florida on Wednesday…. SIGNIFICANT storm surge issues and tornado / waterspout issues….
Syracuse.com

Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
Register Citizen

NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday

The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
96.1 The Breeze

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
NEWS10 ABC

Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday

The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, September 26

Today's five things to know include the DEC confirming a "coyote" shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy's famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
NEWS10 ABC

How to book a luxury picnic in the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forget glamping because the outdoor trend of luxury picnics are all the rage right now! Starting in May, one mom in Schenectady county began bringing the Instagramable events to life locally. Picnics and Pops is a luxury picnic and events company based in Schenectady and catering to the Capital Region. After […]
WNYT

Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie

Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
NEWS10 ABC

Local gas prices continue to decline, other areas on the rise

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The average cost to fill up in the Albany area decreased again this past week. According to GasBuddy, the Capital Region saw prices fall over a dime. But while relief at the pump continues locally, other parts of the country have seen sudden increases again. Data released Monday from GasBuddy […]
ALBANY, NY

