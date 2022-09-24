Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
NEWS10 ABC
09/26/2022: Unsettled, Fall Pattern Continues….
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge. As of 5pm Monday…. not good for Florida…. even if they do not take a direct hit with a landfall…. Ian is now a Cat. 2 storm…. expected to strengthen into a Cat. 4 storm…. with a VERY SLOW track up along the West Coast of Florida on Wednesday…. SIGNIFICANT storm surge issues and tornado / waterspout issues….
Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
Washington Park Farmers Market giving away over 300 pumpkins
The last Washington Park Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, where over 300 free pumpkins will be available to anyone in attendance. This market will be called "the Harvest Festival," and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Register Citizen
NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday
The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
Schenectady County plans fall foliage festival
The Mabee Farm Historic Site in Rotterdam Junction will transform into a leaf peeper's dream Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as the Schenectady County fall foliage festival makes its long-anticipated return.
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 things to know this Monday, September 26
Today's five things to know include the DEC confirming a "coyote" shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy's famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
Emaciated dog found in Sharon Springs
The Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley said officials will hear the story behind an emaciated dog's condition after he was found in Sharon Springs.
Nine Pin to host nighttime corn maze fueled by cider
The corn maze memories of your childhood will be reimagined this fall, by Nine Pin's booze-fueled Cider Maze.
How to book a luxury picnic in the Capital Region
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forget glamping because the outdoor trend of luxury picnics are all the rage right now! Starting in May, one mom in Schenectady county began bringing the Instagramable events to life locally. Picnics and Pops is a luxury picnic and events company based in Schenectady and catering to the Capital Region. After […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
WNYT
Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie
Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
Saratoga International Flavorfeast returning after 2-year hiatus
Take a culinary trip around the world at the seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast. The event returns after a two-year hiatus on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitation scheduled for Meghan Marohn
A funeral date has been set for Meghan Marohn, the Shaker High School teacher who was found dead in Massachusetts.
Overnight blaze threatens Lo Porto’s in Troy
After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
Cohoes Car Show returns on October 2
The 2022 Cohoes Car Show is rolling into the city on Sunday, October 2. The show is located in Canal Square Park on Remsen Street.
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Local gas prices continue to decline, other areas on the rise
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The average cost to fill up in the Albany area decreased again this past week. According to GasBuddy, the Capital Region saw prices fall over a dime. But while relief at the pump continues locally, other parts of the country have seen sudden increases again. Data released Monday from GasBuddy […]
Comments / 0