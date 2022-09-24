Read full article on original website
Eater
Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef
Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
After 4 years on hold, Lyric Market announces restaurant lineup for fall opening in Houston
The long-awaited Lyric Market is planned to open in the fall at 411 Smith St., Houston. (Courtesy Lauren Miracle/Hospitality HQ) In 2018, Houston's theater district was expecting the opening of a new food hall attached to the Lyric Center at 411 Smith St., Houston. The Lyric Market was repeatedly delayed...
papercitymag.com
Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Stories in recent memory that still haunt Texas, from the disturbing to bizarre and downright creepy
HOUSTON – Houston, and Texas can be a strange place where strange things happen. We’ve collected some of the most disturbing, bizarre and downright creepy stories in recent memory. Former Texas peace officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting at least 2 women during ‘ghost hunting’ trips...
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Click2Houston.com
Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Houston, Texas: The Best Hotels & Areas
Famous for NASA and its history, arts & culture, Houston is a must-see for anyone traveling through Texas. But as the largest city in the Lone Star State, figuring out where to stay in Houston isn’t always simple. Houston teems with interesting areas & neighborhoods, from its glitzy downtown...
Katy is now home to Pucci Cafe, a luxury dog restaurant and boutique
The pet-friendly spot at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch offers gourmet food and a dog bakery.
Fast Casual
Chick N Max signs 25-unit deal for Houston
Witchita, Kansas-based Chick N Max is headed to Texas, thanks to a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the franchise industry with such brands as Bennigan's, Smashburger and Mod Pizza. Johnson, who signed a deal in June with the chain to open three units,...
KHOU
Flights from Florida arrive in Houston as dozens evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
A few flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers were scheduled to land in Houston Tuesday night. These were expected to be the last flights out of Tampa and Fort Myers.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 18 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: September 26 to October 2, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 18 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
Barrett-Jackson Returns To Houston Next Month
Barrett-Jackson returns to Houston next month from October 20-22. Barrett-Jackson says Houston 2022 will feature an eclectic mix of supercars, muscle cars, Resto-Mods, customs, classics and late-model collectible vehicles. The three-day event will have a lot to live up to given the success of Barrett-Jackson's other events this year. "This...
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston
Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: “Bram” Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House grand opening brings the heat to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Woodlands residents and visitors may have noticed construction at the former site of the annual – and temporary – ice rink next to The Woodlands Mall. This new building, however, wasn’t a new ice rink; it was a new ice house. Newest...
louisianaradionetwork.com
A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans
The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
Click2Houston.com
Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor
HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion launches mental health website for fans: ‘Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too’
HOUSTON – Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion has recently launched a website where fans have access to multiple resources for mental health. The website, called “Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too,” features several links to free therapy organizations, specifically to support Black women and members of the LGBTQ community.
Click2Houston.com
🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm. PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area. Along with two units...
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
