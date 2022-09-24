ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Does cycling build muscle?

By Maddy Biddulph
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago

Does cycling build muscle? It does, but if big muscles are your main goal, you might want to include other types of resistance training to your fitness program, too.

One of the great things about cycling is whether you do it outdoors or on one of the best exercise bikes , it's a great way to stay fit and train the cardiovascular system for all ages, specialist physiotherapist Damien Kelly told Live Science.

“Its lack of impact is very kind to the joints in the body, while the settings on bikes, as well as route selection, mean cyclists can put in as much or as little effort as they want.

“A cycle can be anything from a tough hill climb for the keen enthusiast right down to a gentle flat easy pedal in the park or on a stationary machine for those that want to take it a little easier.”

Read on to find out more about the physical benefits of cycling and how it can build muscle.

Does cycling build muscle?

Cycling can be an effective way of building muscle in your legs, says Kelly, director of Physical Health Physiotherapy Clinic in the U.K. and physiotherapist in Formula 1, professional golf and pro rugby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSUWL_0i8lugoN00
Damien Kelly Specialist Physiotherapist

Damien Kelly (MSc. MMT. MCSP. MACP. CSCS) is a specialist physiotherapist working in Formula 1, professional golf and pro rugby. He is also Director of Physical Health Physiotherapy Clinic based in Surrey, U.K. His areas of expertise include musculoskeletal injuries, sports performance, and rehabilitation.

“The reason for this is that when resistance is applied to the action of the muscles (which will occur when pedaling), then micro-tears will occur. In a process called hypertrophy, the body responds by increasing the size of the existing muscle fibers and also adding new ones.

“As a result, the muscles get bigger and stronger. To target this process when cycling, the greater the resistance applied to the muscles, the more likely hypertrophy is going to occur.”

Kelly further explains how cycling works and impacts the body: “Cycling is primarily an aerobic, cardiovascular exercise. It requires the heart and lungs to work hard to deliver oxygen rich blood to the muscles in the lower limbs predominantly, so that they can do their job and propel the cyclist forward. This system is reliant on oxygen and is typically used in slower paced, endurance type efforts.

“However it is possible to alter your cycling to give more of an anaerobic benefit as well, i.e. increase the body's ability to create and use energy to provide power without the presence of oxygen, by burning glucose instead to form adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

“The anaerobic system is capable of producing lots of power very quickly but is not sustainable for long due to a build-up of lactic acid and other by-products. This system is used in fast, high-power activities such as weight lifting, sprinting and cycle-sprints.

“To use the anaerobic system while cycling, you can train using short high effort intervals, do hill climbs, or increase the resistance for short periods on a stationary bike.”

A study published in Movements and Sports Sciences journal found that including sprint and resistance training with regular cycling could temporarily increase your metabolism and build muscle, and more muscles mean you burn more calories, even at rest — so it’s great for body fat loss or weight management, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAlnx_0i8lugoN00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Which muscles does cycling strengthen and build?

From both a speed and strength perspective, cycling is great for building muscular structure while targeting cardiovascular endurance — it works many muscles in the body, helping to improve tone and definition.

The main muscles that benefit from cycling are those in the legs, Kelly says. “When seated and performing the down stroke of pedaling, the main muscles being used are the quadriceps (front of thighs), calf muscles and glutes. On the upstroke, the hamstrings (back of thighs), and hip flexors (front of hips) will be working hard against resistance.”

How can you speed up the muscle building process?

Much in the same way as you can’t rack the same weight every gym session and expect to see change, you need to push your muscles to fatigue in order to see growth when cycling.

If you want to speed up muscle building from cycling then you’ll need to train frequently — at least three to four times a week — with repeated short, high intensity, high resistance efforts, targeting the anaerobic system, says Kelly. “Long, low intensity rides will be less effective for muscle building.”

“The main reason high intensity exercise will build muscle will be down to the high resistance the muscles need to work against. This becomes an anaerobic effort as your body will call on this energy system to produce this high level of power to overcome the resistance. This in turn will give the muscles the ability to overcome resistance, and, if done repeatedly, will lead to muscle growth and increased strength.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2Hog_0i8lugoN00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Flat cycling is certainly the easiest option when starting out,” says Kelly. “The ride can go as slow or fast as you like and the training effect will very much depend on how much effort you put in.

“However things change when hills are introduced as this can provide significant resistance to the leg muscles. This is a very effective means of making the cycle tougher and should be introduced gradually in the less experienced cyclist.”

How does it compare with other exercises for muscle-building?

“Cycling in itself can build muscle — the evidence can be seen when watching elite riders in the Tour De France working hard on a hill climb or sprint race,” says Kelly.

“However it’s not as effective as traditional strength training exercises performed with weights in a gym. This is because traditional weights can provide greater resistance in a more consistent and trainable way when compared with cycling.

“But there’s no need to choose between the two. Both cycling and weights-based resistance training can work hand in hand and complement each other.”

What are the pros and cons of cycling to build muscle?

Pros:

  • Non-weight bearing
  • Highly adaptable
  • Gets you outdoors
  • Cardiovascular and strength benefits
  • Can be done indoors on a stationary bike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AU5J_0i8lugoN00

(Image credit: Getty)

Cons:

  • Predominantly lower body workout
  • Not the first choice if muscle building is the main goal
  • Could be pricey if you buy a high performance bike

How to avoid injury during cycling

To reduce the risk of injuries, it’s important that all elements are increased gradually, a fitness principle known as progressive overload .

“This includes the level of resistance, the frequency of training, time on the bike and incline of a slope,” says Kelly. “A sudden or excessive jump in any of these areas can lead to a risk of pain or injury in the lower limbs.

“If you are serious about ramping up the miles, then it’s highly recommended to get a bike fitting carried out by a specialist to ensure the bike is properly set up to suit your body.”

Comments / 4

Stephen Fricke
3d ago

Look at their Quads, calves and core. Yes, cycling builds muscles. Also great for cardio without pounding on feet, legs hips and bones

Reply(2)
2
Related
boxrox.com

Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked

Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Build Muscle#Muscle Hypertrophy#Building Muscle#Muscle Growth#Leg Muscles#Live Science#Formula 1#Damien Kelly Specialist
boxrox.com

Landmine Squat Guide – Technique, Muscles Worked, Benefits and More

Learn the benefits, muscles worked, variations, alternatives and technique tips for the Landmine Squat, an underrated but effective and useful barbell strength exercise. The Landmine Squat is an anterior loaded squat where one end of the barbell is fixed to the floor. They can be performed in the gym/box using...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Are apples good for diabetes?

However, people with diabetes must be mindful of their carbohydrate intake to make sure their blood sugar levels stay stable throughout the day. , there are about 25 grams (g) of carbs in total in a medium apple, and around 19 g of those come from sugar. beneficial effects on...
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Sauce No One Should Be Using Anymore Because It Leads To Weight Gain And Inflammation

When you think of unhealthy foods to cut out of your diet for weight loss, there are probably tons of things that come to mind: sugary candy, salty snacks, frozen dinners, etc. However, one factor you may not consider right away is the sauce you put on your food. As it turns out, condiments can pack in a whole lot of calories and additives that can be detrimental to your weight loss goals if you’re not careful. In fact, there’s one sauce you could be eating every day that may be holding you back from your goal weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say

As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
HEALTH
boldsky.com

Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study

Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 High-Fiber Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flat Belly–They Boost Your Metabolism!

When it comes to a healthy diet that can promote weight loss and boost metabolism, ensuring you’re eating enough fiber is essential. Not only does this important nutrient promote digestive health, keep you satiated for longer, and keep your heart healthy, but it can also help increase your metabolic rate. According to Levelshealth, “fiber promotes the production of short-chain fatty acids by the microbiome, which can improve metabolic health.” The USDA recommends a daily intake of 21-25 grams of fiber for women, but it’s always better to get a little more in whenever possible—especially if you’re trying to slim down.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50

While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

LiveScience

95K+
Followers
6K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy