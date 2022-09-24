In a market that feels oversaturated with new developments, renovating an old school, pre-war apartment into one that sings a fresh, new design tune, is one to take note of. This is the story of a two-bedroom home located in Carnegie Hill, New York blessed with high ceilings, charming aboriginal crown moldings, a vintage fireplace, old world furniture and more. A full gut renovation of this once-glorious space was the need of the hour, and husband and wife duo Britt and Damian Zunino of Studio DB stepped up for the challenging, yet rewarding task.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO