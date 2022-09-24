ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, NC

NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options

RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
RALEIGH, NC
beckersasc.com

North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center

Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
CARY, NC
Warrenton, NC
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Warrenton, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Another shooting reported outside Roxie’s

Warrenton police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside Roxie’s Sports Bar in Warrenton over the weekend. According to Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane, two people were injured in a shooting that occurred Sunday around 1:30 a.m. When Sergeant M. Oakley arrived on scene, he found a male victim, around the age of 21, lying on the ground. This victim was transported for medical treatment by Warren County Emergency Medical Services.
WARRENTON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Detached house in Hillsborough sells for $1.4 million

The property located in the 100 block of King Street in Hillsborough was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $1,440,000 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot. The house built in 1907 has an interior space of 2,968 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Three receive active prison sentences

JACKSON – Two local men and another from Raleigh received active prison sentences in unrelated cases heard here over the past two week in Northampton County Superior Court. James Long, age 43, of Raleigh stood in front of a local jury for two days during the week of Sept. 12-16 where he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC

