Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
wnctimes.com
NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options
RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center
Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
warrenrecord.com
Another shooting reported outside Roxie’s
Warrenton police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside Roxie’s Sports Bar in Warrenton over the weekend. According to Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane, two people were injured in a shooting that occurred Sunday around 1:30 a.m. When Sergeant M. Oakley arrived on scene, he found a male victim, around the age of 21, lying on the ground. This victim was transported for medical treatment by Warren County Emergency Medical Services.
North Carolina elementary school teacher touched student inappropriately, sheriff’s office says
A student at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School reported inappropriate touching by a teacher to their parents that led to an arrest, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house in Hillsborough sells for $1.4 million
The property located in the 100 block of King Street in Hillsborough was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $1,440,000 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot. The house built in 1907 has an interior space of 2,968 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes.
aarp.org
A North Carolina ADU Story: Keeping Family Close By
See how one family and a Durham community turned to accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as an affordable housing option.
Loved ones gather to remember high school students killed in Orange County
On Saturday morning a celebration of life was held for 14-year-old Lyric Woods. A separate event was also held to honor 18-year-old Devin Clark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three receive active prison sentences
JACKSON – Two local men and another from Raleigh received active prison sentences in unrelated cases heard here over the past two week in Northampton County Superior Court. James Long, age 43, of Raleigh stood in front of a local jury for two days during the week of Sept. 12-16 where he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison.
Weekly gas stop leads to $1 million win for Northampton County woman
RALEIGH, N.C. – Sabrina Bottoms of Conway made her Sunday night gas stop, bought her weekly scratch-off, and won the first $1 million prize in a new game. “I couldn’t believe I won,” Bottoms said. “I fill up and get one ticket every week.” Bottoms bought her $10 Hamilton ticket from the Park N Shop […]
cbs17
$40 million HUD grant will help Durham revitalize affordable housing communities
DURHAM, N.C. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has chosen Durham to receive $40 million in funding that will go toward reconstructing and revitalizing affordable housing communities in the city. The $40 million comes from the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) Grant Funding, which is a...
NC man found unconscious behind wheel of car still in drive
Police responded to a Friday night report of two men sitting inside a car at a traffic light in Roanoke Rapids who appeared to be unconscious.
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
Durham Housing Authority gets resident feedback on McDougald Terrace future
DHA officials presented a couple of housing options to McDougald Terrace residents in attendance.
Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County
A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods will be laid to rest Saturday morning.
Comments / 0