whiterivernow.com
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers
A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
KTLO
Izard Co. Sheriff warns of phone scam
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of a new phone scam. According to a post from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the office has been made aware of someone using the landline phone number, 870-368-4203, to send text messages to people. The text message includes a clickable link which then begins to ask for personal information.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after authorities say wife’s drink was spiked with meth
A Sharp County man has been arrested after authorities allege he spiked his wife’s drink with meth. According to circuit court records, Caleb L. Hale, 34, of Williford, was charged with one felony count of the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person. The charge...
KTLO
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man
A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KTLO
Baxter County man changes plea to guilty, gets 35 years in prison on murder charge
A jury trial for one of two men charged with the late June 2019 murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett of Mountain Home was cancelled Monday and 29-year-old James Edward “Tyler” Davis of Norfork changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Baxter County Circuit Court.
KTLO
Fulton County inmate accused of injuring deputy with kick to knee
A man originally being jailed in Fulton County for public intoxication is now accused of injuring a deputy’s knee, requiring him to need an MRI. Forty-four-year-old Jason Pittman is charged with felony counts of second-degree escape and second-degree battery. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s...
KTLO
Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation
A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
KTLO
Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve
A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Man admitted to spiking wife’s drink with meth
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony drug charge after investigators said he admitted to spiking his wife’s drink with methamphetamine. Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Caleb Lee Hale of Williford on one count of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, a Class Y felony.
KTLO
Hobbs charged with attacking woman, not letting her go
A man charged with holding a woman prisoner in a tent they were living in and physically abusing her for two days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs of Mountain Home told the court the victim had been less than truthful in her recall of events and he felt the case against him would be dismissed.
KTLO
Guilty plea sends man to prison for 5 years
A Gassville man pled guilty to charges in two open criminal cases and was sentenced to five years in prison during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-six-year-old Sean Patrick O’Neill is charged with participating in the burglary of a convenience store/gas station in Lakeview and with possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and brass knuckles on another occasion.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
KTLO
Sulphur Rock woman arrested in connection to local drug trafficking case
A Sulphur Rock woman has been arrested in connection with a recent drug trafficking case against 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray, whom authorities say is her boyfriend. 33-year-old Lauren Ariel Jernigan was arrested Wednesday, while visiting Gray at the Baxter County Detention Center. Law enforcement discovered through phone recordings with him, she had removed evidence from the scene while authorities were conducting a search of his residence.
KTLO
Yellville man charged in capitol riot seeks to modify bond conditions to allow hunting
A Yellville man accused of participating in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking to have his bond conditions modified. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Branson attorney Joseph Allen filed a motion Friday in the District of Columbia to change 39-year-old Jon Thomas Mott’s prohibition from possessing firearms to allow him to hunt.
Greers Ferry Lake boaters urged to take caution due to low water conditions
GREERS FERRY, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office has issued caution toward boaters due to low water conditions. Officials urged boaters to take extra safety measures since some areas may have underwater obstacles such as land points, rock formations, and standing timber. Boaters...
whiterivernow.com
The Property Shoppe celebrates new affiliation
Featured image by Gena Tate with White River Now: Hayes and Bill Olson speak during last week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at Weichert, Realtors – The Property Shoppe. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to celebrate a longtime Batesville real estate team’s new franchise affiliation. Weichert Real Estate...
