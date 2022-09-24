ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Path shifts northwest on growing Tropical Storm Ian, still could strike Florida as hurricane

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBbd0_0i8ljDWB00
Tropical Storm Ian's cone of uncertainty continued to move north and west Saturday, leaving out South Florida Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Tropical Storm Ian grew overnight in the Caribbean still with a path that could bring it to Florida next week as a hurricane prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency across the Sunshine State.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update puts Tropical Storm Ian’s center about 230 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica and about 430 miles southeast of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving west at 14 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 60 miles.

The long-term path has shifted since Saturday morning, though, so the NHC projects landfall farther north along Florida’s Gulf Coast north of Tampa, although that projection is likely to continue shifting through the weekend, forecasters said.

“Ian is expected to remain a major hurricane when it moves generally northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of next week, but uncertainty in the track forecast is higher than usual,” said NHC hurricane specialist Brad Reinhart.

Regardless of Ian’s exact track, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of next week, and residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and closely monitor updates to the forecast.

Most of the state of Florida is within Tropical Storm Ian’s “cone of uncertainty,” now, although the NHC cautioned computer models continue to diverge beyond 72 hours on where the storm goes in the Gulf of Mexico after leaving Cuba.

Regardless of its exact path, Ian will start impacting Florida next week.

“Don’t get fixated on these little changes [in the cone],” said Jamie Rhome, acting NHC director. “It can just as easily move back and don’t get fixated whether you’re in or out of the cone.”

Rhome said there is “increasing” confidence of a “potentially very impactful hurricane for the western coast of the Florida peninsula.” Forecasters are particularly concerned about potential storm surge in that area, Rhome said.

“We really need you to be prepared and start moving through your hurricane plan,” he said.

The NHC said the Florida Keys and South Florida could see heavy rain as early as Monday with limited flash and urban flooding possible projecting 2 to 4 inches with some areas up to 6 inches through Tuesday evening.

NASA decided Saturday morning it wasn’t worth risking a launch attempt from Kennedy Space Center for its Artemis I mission to the moon on Tuesday as well, but won’t make a decision until Sunday on whether or not to roll back the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft to the safety of the Vehicle Assembly Building. The rocket can withstand sustained winds of 85 mph at the launch pad, so if it stays a potential launch could happen on Oct. 2.

The storm, forecast to grow its winds to sustained Category 3 hurricane strength of 115 mph, prompted DeSantis’ emergency declaration.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

DeSantis also requested a federal emergency declaration ahead of landfall that would free up funding sources for emergency protective measures for the entire state.

The latest cone of uncertainty still has the system approaching Florida late Tuesday, parked 100 miles to the west of Naples Wednesday morning, and making landfall Thursday morning as a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds and 130 mph gusts north of Tampa in Hernando or Citrus counties.

Forecasters expect it to gain hurricane strength quicker that earlier forecast, as soon as Sunday night.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands with a tropical storm watch in place for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Fiona became Post Tropical-Cyclone Fiona as it headed toward Canada. At 5 p.m., it was located 80 miles northwest of Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving northeast at a 8 mph.

Tropical Storm Gaston, meanwhile, was heading away from the Azores islands in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Hermine continues to churn off the coast of Africa. Finally, the NHC is monitoring a disturbance several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Since Sept. 1, the tropics have begun to play catchup churning out six named storms in three weeks after nearly two months of quiet.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in early August updated its season prediction that 2022 would still be above-average with 14 to 21 named storms, although not a single named storm formed in the month of August.

The 2020 hurricane season set a record with 30 named systems, while 2021′s season was the third most active with 21 named systems. An average year calls for 14 named storms.

Through Ian, 2022 has produced nine named systems.

More hurricane coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
The Hill

When will Hurricane Ian make landfall in the US?

(NEXSTAR) – Hurricane Ian was still growing in strength Monday as it continued its path toward the continental United States. At 11 a.m. Monday, the massive storm was churning northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). At that pace and on its current path, the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies Into Hurricane as It Heads for Florida

Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it barrels toward Cuba and Florida over the next few days. Forecasters say Ian will rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as soon as late Monday, with authorities in Cuba suspending classes and beginning evacuations before the storm hits the western part of the island. A likely landfall in Florida is expected around the middle of the week. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency with fears that floods, rainfall, and powerful winds are set to sweep across the region. “We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday. “But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” he said, adding: “Even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”Read it at Associated Press
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Orlando Sentinel

Central Florida schools shut down because of Ian

Central Florida public schools and colleges will close campuses this week as Hurricane Ian threatens the state, officials announced Monday. Orange County Public Schools will close campuses Wednesday and Thursday. The Lake school district will be canceled Wednesday through Friday, and the Osceola County school district will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Seminole County school ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Hermine#Northwest Florida#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Tropical Storm Ian#Nhc
960 The Ref

Cuba bracing for strengthening Tropical Storm Ian

HAVANA — (AP) — Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations Monday as Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning...
ENVIRONMENT
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy