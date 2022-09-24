ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Preview Teases Treason, Death, and Someone Stealing Vhagar

House of the Dragon Episode 6 “The Princess and the Queen” showed us what ten years of toxicity without therapy can do to a family. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) hates her former bestie Alicent (Olivia Cooke) for scheming against her at every turn. Alicent loathes Rhaenyra because she’s terrified the princess will murder Alicent’s kids to secure her path to the Iron Throne. Oh, and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) just decides to murder his own father and brother with a well-timed fire at Harrenhal. HBO’s brand new House of the Dragon Episode 7 preview teases that tensions are only going to boil over more at Laena Velaryon’s (Nanna Blondell) funeral on Driftmark.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

She-Hulk episode 6 introduced another Avenger that has our heads spinning

She-Hulk episode 6 is now streaming on Disney Plus, and it was a highly anticipated episode after last week’s exciting cliffhanger. The good news is that, yes, She-Hulk episode 6 does introduce another Avengers team member. The bad news is that it’s not who you might have expected. Not only that, but the introduction of this character raises more questions than it answers. Before we dig in, you should know that big spoilers follow below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Enola Holmes 2: Fans Can't Get Enough of Henry Cavill as Sherlock

Netflix revealed a lot of exciting content during their TUDUM event yesterday, including a trailer for Enola Holmes 2. Last year, it was announced that Millie BobbyBrown and Henry Cavill would be returning for the sequel, and fans finally got a glimpse of their return last month. Now that the trailer is here, fans of the first film are excited, and many have taken to Twitter to celebrate Cavill's return as the iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek’s greatest actor makes surprise appearance on Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is known for taking world-famous celebrities, putting them under a mask, and making them sing in front of thousands of people with their identity a mystery. Nevertheless, it was still a huge surprise when, arguably, the greatest Star Trek captain was revealed to be taking part on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained

What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed

The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: New ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans worried while Phase Four’s biggest problem is identified

It’s time to dive back into the Quantum Realm of revelations that is our daily Marvel news roundup. What everyone’s talking about this Saturday includes our first glimpse at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has left folks very worried indeed. Elsewhere, the biggest problem that’s bogged down Phase Four may have been found as a thrilling Thunderbolts theory suggests a new Hulk-adjacent hero could smash onto the scene.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall

The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming

This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals Heart of Stone Trailer at TUDUM

Netflix just rolled out the trailer for Heart of Stone during their massive TUDUM event. In 2023, audiences can watch Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt deliver some high-octane stunt work in the new action thriller. As spy movies go, there's a lot of the hallmarks in this trailer. We've got chases, sneaking sections and of course exotic locales aplenty. Tom Harper directs the picture from a script written by Greg Rucka (who famously has made some massive comics!) and Allison Schroeder who is coming off her success with Hidden Figures. Rachel Stone is the hopeful beginning of a franchise for Gadot, who is also bringing the Wicked Witch to life in Snow White for Disney down the line. Check out the teaser for everything to come in 2023 down below!
TV & VIDEOS

