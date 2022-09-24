Read full article on original website
Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items
Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill
$150-$300: That's the average amount of money per month, per person that people are spending on food, according to the budgeting app Mint.com. That estimated target varies by age and location, but...
I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee
A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
7 Cities Where the Cost of Living Could Be Dropping Soon
Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not...
Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,100 a Month
A monthly budget of $2,100 will not get you far in the United States -- especially on the notoriously pricey West Coast. But there are still a handful of enclaves where you can get by on that kind of...
States Where Job Openings Are Disappearing Right Now
The U.S. job market has faced a historic labor shortage in recent months. With unemployment rates hovering near historic lows in much of the country, employers are struggling to fill critical positions. And the situation is not improving in most of the country. Nationwide, there were 11.2 million unfilled jobs in July 2022, nearly 200,000 […]
JOBS・
The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years
Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
mansionglobal.com
For U.S. Home Sellers, the Days of ‘Putting a Sign in the Yard and Getting 10 Offers’ Is Over
The period of the nonstop record-breaking growth of home prices is over—and it’s time for sellers to accept that reality. Around 15% of sellers dropped their listing price in every major U.S. metro in July, as buyer demand dried up and the number of homes on the market increased, according to the most recent discount data from Redfin.
20 Things To Sell for Extra Money During Inflation
If you're looking for ways to make extra money, look no further than your own home. Check out these hidden sources of income that are right under your nose.
AOL Corp
Housing starts: 'Collapse in single-family permits is the real story'
A steep drop in building permits in August overshadowed the better-than-expected rise in new residential construction and offered fresh evidence of a housing slowdown. “In short, ignore the headline starts numbers," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote. "The collapse in single-family permits is the real story, and it has much further to go."
Is Costco Worth It for Single People?
Costco, the retail giant that enables consumers to buy in bulk at a discount, has become known as a place where families go to stock up on a crazy amount of groceries. One may shop at Costco alone,...
Here Are 2022’s Best American Coffee Cities
Coffee lovers, how does your local coffee scene measure up? In anticipation of National Coffee Day on October 1, personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2022’s Best Coffee Cities in America. In order to determine the country’s best coffee scenes, the site compared the 100 largest American cities across 12 key indicators of strong coffee culture (from coffee-centric events to average coffee prices).
A Ray of Sunshine Emerges in Residential Rental Market
Renting hasn’t represented much of an escape from high home prices and soaring mortgage rates during the pandemic. Rents have soared right along with homeownership costs. But a bit of good news has emerged on the renting side. The median asking rent for zero- to two-bedroom properties dipped 0.6%,...
Yep, we're still ordering our groceries online in 2022 — these are the 7 best apps and sites for getting groceries delivered
You can buy fresh food, order essentials, and do all your grocery shopping online. Our top picks include popular stores and places with cheap fees.
