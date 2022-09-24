ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Lifestyle
Government
Food & Drinks
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE

Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
HOLMDEL, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
jerseyshoreonline.com

Neighbors Of Proposed Park Worry About Traffic

MANCHESTER – Traffic was a big concern of residents at a forum regarding a proposed Ocean County park located at 3623 Ridgeway Road. The park will occupy land on both sides of Ridgeway Boulevard, spanning Ridgeway Road from Route 547 (South Hope Chapel Road) to the railroad tracks. The...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW

A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
WILDWOOD, NJ

