Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Shake Shack and a new breakfast & lunch restaurant could be coming to Ocean County, NJ
I would appreciate one closer to me in Ocean County, and rumor has it a Shake Shack is planned for Brick. Well, it’s really not a rumor, it’s being reported by Brick Shorebeat. According to the report, Shake Shack isn’t the only restaurant planned for the location where...
Op-Ed: Toms River Realtors Say New Law Shakes Down Home Sellers
by Michael Barone, Kimberly Bell, Mary Bueti, Carmela Lerro Calantoni, Rosa Cavallaro, Ed DeBiase, Maria...
An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building
If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey. And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building. It's housed in the building that acted as the...
Has Jersey Shore Tourism Returned To Its Pre-Pandemic Status?
JERSEY SHORE – With countless sunny days that offered the perfect beach day, the Jersey Shore had quite a successful summer season despite the world still living through a pandemic. In 2020, many businesses and beaches were closed due to COVID-19. 2021 was the year tourism bounced back. However,...
$60 Million Beach Replenishment Project Announced
OCEAN COUNTY – Officials recently announced plans for an upcoming beach replenishment project from Point Pleasant Beach to Berkeley’s South Seaside Park. The total cost of the project will be approximately $60 million. The Army Corps of Engineers will pay $30 million, with the remaining $30 million paid by the state and municipalities.
HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE
Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
10 Things You Need to Know About the 2022 Toms River Halloween Parade
We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River to check out the awesome floats, high school marching bands, and local organizations dressed in their favorite costumes.
The Best Ice Cream I Ever Tasted Came From Northfield, NJ
Up until this weekend, vanilla ice cream was always my favorite flavor of ice cream. Oh, sure, I've enjoyed other flavors of ice cream, but I always came back to vanilla. Now you must understand I've enjoyed ice cream my whole life. Growing up, ice cream was our family's go-to...
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
Neighbors Of Proposed Park Worry About Traffic
MANCHESTER – Traffic was a big concern of residents at a forum regarding a proposed Ocean County park located at 3623 Ridgeway Road. The park will occupy land on both sides of Ridgeway Boulevard, spanning Ridgeway Road from Route 547 (South Hope Chapel Road) to the railroad tracks. The...
Unique chicken and custard chain opens its first New Jersey restaurant
I had never heard of this chain before but it sounds pretty interesting: it’s called Super Chix Chicken and Custard and it just opened a location in East Hanover, NJ. They serve chicken sandwiches (there are 10 versions on their menu), chicken tenders, salads, fries, frozen custard, and shakes. They call their chicken sandwich The Last True Chicken Sandwich.
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
New Jersey Vegetarian Restaurant Gets Huge National Praise
Anyone who is or knows a vegetarian is aware that it can sometimes be difficult to find a great place to eat with really good vegetarian choices. New Jersey, however, is full of great vegetarian options and it seems like the choices are growing for New Jersey vegetarians each and every year.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW
A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
