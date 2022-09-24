Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Incredible Urban Meyer Jaguars stat goes viral
An incredible stat about the Jacksonville Jaguars that involves Urban Meyer went viral on Sunday. The Jaguars beat up the Chargers 38-10 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Amazingly, the win allowed Pederson to tie Urban Meyer for fifth all time on the Jaguars’ head coaches wins list.
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
thecomeback.com
Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback
Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
Poll: Which of the Dolphins’ wins has been most impressive during their 3-0 start?
The Dolphins are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL and have won their first three games in different fashions.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
Expect Eyabi Okie to earn more snaps for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team made headlines in mid-August when it added Eyabi Okie as a graduate transfer. The former five-star prospect played right away, introducing himself with a sack on his first snap in the Wolverines’ opener. Okie earned just 11 snaps against Maryland...
