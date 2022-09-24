ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Agent discusses Rob Gronkowski potential NFL comeback

Ever since legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, there has been speculation that he could unretire, especially after longtime teammate Tom Brady unretired after initially retiring alongside Gronkowski. And even though he’s continually denied any plans to return to the field, Gronk certainly didn’t do anything to quiet the speculation this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Expect Eyabi Okie to earn more snaps for Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team made headlines in mid-August when it added Eyabi Okie as a graduate transfer. The former five-star prospect played right away, introducing himself with a sack on his first snap in the Wolverines’ opener. Okie earned just 11 snaps against Maryland...
ANN ARBOR, MI

