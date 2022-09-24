ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

Seaside Semper Five race dedicated to those who served in Kabul, Afghanistan

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfCWt_0i8lJg3q00

A September tradition returned to Seaside Heights Saturday morning for the eighth annual running of the Seaside Semper Five – a 5K and one-mile run where participants take to the boardwalk on a scenic course along the oceanfront.

"The annual race started back in 2014 and has raised more than $400,000 for the Marine Raider Foundation, a charity which helps injured Marines and Gold Star families. This year's event is expected to draw thousands of runners and spectators," said USA Race Director Capt. Frank Costello.

Participants received an Under Armor long-sleeve race shirt and a Semper Five running photo calendar.

The race attracts thousands of people each year.

“I think everybody wants to support the military. The motto of the Raider Foundation is to help those who have sacrificed the most. It says it all. I think that's why people come,” said Costello.

“We’re all fellow Marines. Once a Marine, always a Marine. We keep the tradition going. We do it for the ones that couldn't come out here,” said participant Tim Zavalnyuk.

According to the race website, U.S. servicemembers at the Kabul Embassy in Afghanistan would hold their own version of the race each year since its inception. Operations at the embassy were suspended on August 31, 2021. This year’s race was dedicated to those who served there and “brought the Kabul Semper Five to life.”

https://seasidesemperfive.org/index.html

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seaside Heights, NJ
Society
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
New Jersey Globe

22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies

The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
RAHWAY, NJ
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Costello
New Jersey 101.5

Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say

ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Seaside#The Seaside Semper Five#Marines#Gold Star#Usa Race#The Raider Foundation#The Kabul Embassy#The Kabul Semper Five
92.7 WOBM

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE FIRE

A vehicle fire was reported around 11:00 p.m. at Washington and Clifton. The driver was safely removed and the fire extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousMANAHAWKIN: FULL INVOLVED CAR FIRE. About The Author. Michael Ann Pease on September 26, 2022 -...
CLIFTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

NYC officials provide update on Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

New York City leaders are returning to the states to give an update on recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, as well as Dominican Republic, in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Mayor Eric Adams will hold a briefing on his trips abroad, where he met with local elected officials to survey the damage left behind by Fiona.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

109K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy