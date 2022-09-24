Seaside Semper Five race dedicated to those who served in Kabul, Afghanistan

A September tradition returned to Seaside Heights Saturday morning for the eighth annual running of the Seaside Semper Five – a 5K and one-mile run where participants take to the boardwalk on a scenic course along the oceanfront.

"The annual race started back in 2014 and has raised more than $400,000 for the Marine Raider Foundation, a charity which helps injured Marines and Gold Star families. This year's event is expected to draw thousands of runners and spectators," said USA Race Director Capt. Frank Costello.

Participants received an Under Armor long-sleeve race shirt and a Semper Five running photo calendar.

The race attracts thousands of people each year.

“I think everybody wants to support the military. The motto of the Raider Foundation is to help those who have sacrificed the most. It says it all. I think that's why people come,” said Costello.

“We’re all fellow Marines. Once a Marine, always a Marine. We keep the tradition going. We do it for the ones that couldn't come out here,” said participant Tim Zavalnyuk.

According to the race website, U.S. servicemembers at the Kabul Embassy in Afghanistan would hold their own version of the race each year since its inception. Operations at the embassy were suspended on August 31, 2021. This year’s race was dedicated to those who served there and “brought the Kabul Semper Five to life.”

https://seasidesemperfive.org/index.html